HEWITT — Kenzie DeLeon and Miah Corona kept swatting away shots in the post, Kylee Farmer kept trying to take charges and Kaycee Cavanaugh kept driving the lane.
There wasn’t much letup from the Troy Trojanettes during Monday night’s Class 3A bi-district playoff against Mexia. However, the Ladycats were just as relentless in a physical matchup and added an extra boost in the pace department, building a big lead by halftime and securing a 60-36 victory at Midway High school.
“I knew they were quick and I knew they were physical, but it’s a little bit of a different speed in person than it is on film. They were aggressive and they kept it up,” said Troy fifth-year head coach Tucker Donohoe, whose team closed the season 15-19 as the third-place team from District 19-3A.
“Our girls, they fought and played hard but it’s just a different level between Mexia and us right now.”
Cavanaugh finished with a team-high 14 points, 11 of them in the third quarter when the Trojanettes made all five of their shots and a pair of free throws. Troy wound up shooting 50 percent for the game but was limited to just 26 attempts from the field while dealing with a turnover bug that hovered most of the night.
Mexia’s defense had plenty to do with that. The Ladycats’ collective length and active hands put them in position to disrupt passes more often than not.
Michaiah Miller posted a game-high 19 points on 7-of-17 shooting for Mexia (31-4), which finished runner-up to defending state champion Fairfield in District 20-3A and will play either Scurry-Rosser or Maypearl in the area round.
Mycah Miller added 11 points and Jaleah Davis 10 for the Ladycats, who had nearly three times the shot attempts (23-of-77) — second-chance opportunities generated by their defense as well as an advantage on the offensive boards.
“Number one, I’m very proud of them. We work really hard. I mean, our kids work really hard. I’ve got a great group of coaches and they demand nothing but hard work. They answered the call and I’m pretty pleased about that,” Mexia coach Carlos Daniels said.
“I told them coming into the game that Troy is kind of rebuilding, but they are well-coached, well-coached. And, I told them because of that, we had to be on our A-game.”
The Ladycats were just 6-of-26 in the first quarter, though three of the baskets were 3-pointers, the last of which by Gwendolyn Johnson made it 16-5 and put Mexia ahead by double digits for good.
A 12-0 run in the second quarter pushed the Ladycats in front 32-7, and they entered the locker room with a 34-11 advantage.
“(Donohoe) likes to play a slow-paced game and we like to go fast. I told them whoever can make the other team play their game is probably going to come out on top,” Daniels said.
The Trojanettes outscored the Ladycats 14-12 in the third quarter and dwindled a deficit that had been as deep as 26 in the second half to 16 with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter following a jumper by DeLeon. But, Mexia answered with 10 in a row, a spurt capped by a layup from Michaiah Miller and snapped with a 3-pointer by Troy freshman Austin Mensch late in the period.
Mensch was one of 10 underclassmen to appear for Troy, including all five of its starters (Cavanaugh, a junior, Farmer, a junior, Kylee Goad, a junior, DeLeon a sophomore, and Corona, a junior).
Farmer had six points, and Goad, DeLeon and Mensch four apiece.
“We have them all coming back. Knowing what we’re going to be doing, and just working on the skills and fundamentals is what is going to be the biggest thing for us going into next year,” said Donahoe, who said his most important take away from the season was his team’s steady steps in the right direction.
“Just the improvement from the beginning of the season until now and finishing third in district, that’s a big accomplishment for us,” he continued. “We got better and were improving each week.”