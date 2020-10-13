ROGERS — About three weeks after their first meeting needed five sets to determine a winner, the Rogers Lady Eagles and Caldwell Lady Hornets picked up Tuesday night right where they left off.
After an injury to Caldwell’s starting setter momentarily shifted the match’s momentum in Game 2, Rogers surged to tie the match and outlasted the District 19-3A leader for a redemptive 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 15-13 victory at Harley Doggett Gymnasium.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Rogers coach Stacy Andel, whose team lost the programs’ previous five-setter. “(Caldwell) is an amazing team and, even after they lost their setter, they held it together. They played a great game.”
The injury to Caldwell setter Alayna Hart came with the Lady Hornets up 17-14 in the second set when she collided with libero Delayni Drgac while going after the ball. Hart left the match and did not return.
After she left, the Lady Eagles (16-7, 7-3) went on an 8-2 run and eventually closed out the game to tie the match at a set apiece.
“Obviously, the momentum shifted a little bit,” Andel said. “They were discombobulated a little bit, but not for much. I told the girls, ‘You can’t let up. This won’t change their game at all.’”
Andel was right. Once new setter Caylee Garza found her rhythm, the Lady Hornets (15-7, 7-2) were right back in the match. They made a late run to make the third set close and dominated the fourth, running out to 6-0 lead, increasing it to 11-2 and winning five points in a row at the end to force the decisive fifth game.
“We made like 10-plus errors, and gave them point after point,” Andel said of the fourth set. “You can’t beat a team like this with errors like that. Most of the games were point for point. But Game 4, we couldn’t get it together.”
The momentum seemed to have shifted back to the Lady Hornets, who got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the fifth, forcing Rogers to call a timeout.
“I wanted to break the momentum,” Andel said. “With a team like Caldwell, you can’t let them get even two points ahead and expect to come back. We had to stay focused and make sure we take care of the way we play.”
A Caldwell service error after the timeout and a kill by Hailee Talafuse cut Rogers’ deficit to 3-2. The Lady Hornets were still up 5-3 before a kill by Talafuse, who led Rogers with 19, and a double-hit violation by Caldwell evened the set at 5-all.
The teams fought neck-and-neck from there on out, with seven ties the rest of the way.
Knotted at 12-all, Rogers finally took the lead when an attack by Taylar Knox sent Caldwell scrambling, resulting in a bad pass and a 13-12 advantage for the Lady Eagles.
After the Lady Hornets tied it with a kill by Aaliyah Massingill, they were called for a lift that gave the Lady Eagles match point. Rogers setter Courtney Andel finished the match with her sixth kill of the night, pushing the ball over and placing it in the back left corner to give the Lady Eagles some redemption for the 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11 loss in the first meeting.
“We regrouped,” Stacy Andel said. “We remembered how we lost it up there, and we wanted to win it here. It’s great competition. Now we are tied for second and we have to keep on pushing.”
Jacelyn Chervenka had 17 kills for Rogers. Elizabeth See led Caldwell with 18, and Massingill added 13.