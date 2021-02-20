CORSICANA — Temple junior Aniah Hall posted a game-high 16 points but Portia Adams’ 13 points paced a trio of Cedar Hill players in double figures, and the Longhorns ended the Tem-Cats’ campaign with a 55-34 victory Saturday in a Class 6A girls basketball bi-district playoff.
Temple closed its season, which included three separate winning streaks of at least four games and a second-place finish in District 12-6A, with a 16-8 record.
Cedar Hill (15-8) advanced to play Dallas Skyline (11-12) in the expedited area round next week.
Because of the weeklong inclement weather across the state that wreaked havoc on everyday life, the postseason schedule was disrupted and teams that moved on this weekend will have to squeeze three rounds into six days next week.
Prior to Saturday’s game, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 12 then postponed to Feb. 13 before being delayed for a week, Temple had very limited practice time because of the various lingering effects of the winter storm.
Hall added five rebounds and five blocks for Temple, which went 9-of-33 from the field and made 15 of 20 free throws. Junior Nyteria Colbert added seven points, and senior Taliyah Johnson chipped in six points and three rebounds in her final game with the Tem-Cats.
Jadyn Atchison and Carolynn Washington had 10 points apiece for Cedar Hill.
The Tem-Cats trailed the Longhorns 12-4 after the first quarter and stayed within eight, 29-21, at halftime. Cedar Hill, which placed third in 11-6A behind DeSoto and Duncanville, increased its advantage to 41-28 entering the fourth.
In other playoff results Saturday involving 12-6A squads, Mansfield defeated Harker Heights 55-34, DeSoto topped Killeen Shoemaker 69-18 and Duncanville downed Killeen Ellison 104-32.