BELTON — The way the Tigers see it, they’re right where they’re supposed to be. But the tests will keep on coming, and they will more than likely escalate from here.
Surviving a tense 21-14 overtime affair against Bryan last week to cap homecoming week, Belton (3-2, 2-0 District 12-6A) notched a key win in its quest to earn its first playoff bid since 2018. But there still are plenty of games left to play.
And after facing Copperas Cove and Bryan — a combined 0-10 on the year — to open league play, the Tigers now get to the meat of their schedule, starting with a road date at Harker Heights (4-1, 1-1) on Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“It helps, but it’s still based on who you play,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said of his team’s undefeated district start. “We’ve got the tough ones coming up, so we have to continue to get better and focus on ourselves. But it’s a whole lot better being 2-0 than 0-2, that’s for sure.”
The Knights are coming off a tough 44-34 road loss to Temple during which they surrendered an early 21-point lead. But with an offense that’s putting up 50.4 points per game and playmakers across the field, they figure to pose a more explosive challenge to Belton than the Tigers’ previous two opponents. Then, waiting in the wings is defending league champion and longtime rival Temple the following week.
“I really like the way we’re playing together as a team,” Sniffin said. “I say it every week, but the defense is coming together, still. We’ll have a big test the next two weeks with our defense, but the kids are showing grit, staying together, playing hard and believing in each other and getting it done.”
Led by a league-best pass defense — Belton has at least one interception in each game this season and eight on the year — the Tigers have set the tone defensively so far in district play, forcing nine turnovers in two games, including a season-high six last week against Bryan. Only one of those led to points against the Vikings, however, something Sniffin said needs to change going forward.
“If we cause six turnovers, we have to get more points out of the deal,” Sniffin said. “So we have to do a better job of capitalizing on what our defense is giving us.”
With district-leading rusher Re’Shaun Sanford (100 carries, 926 yards, nine TDs) at running back, district-leading passer Dylan Plake (52-of-72, 919 yards, 15 TDs) at quarterback and a couple other big-play weapons at receiver, Heights will bring its own set of challenges.
Sanford, who is averaging 185 yards rushing per game at 9.3 yards per carry, scored on runs of 76 and 23 yards against Temple. Heights also got two touchdown catches from Terrance Carter, one from 38 yards out, and a 26-yard TD grab from Marcus Maple in last week’s loss.
“We see a team that can score at any time. Any play, anywhere,” Sniffin said of the Knights, who defeated Belton, 42-20, in the regular-season finale last year to clinch a playoff berth. “We just have to stay over the top, make them drive the ball down the field, which is something they’re not used to doing.”
Sniffin said Sanford is an NCAA Division I-type back and one of the best they will see this year, along with Temple’s Samari Howard, who is verbally committed to Air Force.
Sanford, a junior, ran for 327 yards on 36 carries in last season’s win over the Tigers.
“We’re going to see back-to-back weeks of the top running backs in the district,” the coach said. “So this week helps us prepare for next week, that’s for sure. But we want to make sure that we’re well-prepared and our kids have some confidence at least going into it that they can, if not stop them, slow them down. And then have our offense perform.”
Sniffin added that some keys will be taking the big play away from Heights and flooding Sanford with defenders whenever he touches the ball.
“They like to chunk it deep, so we have to make sure we don’t let that happen,” he said. “And if they do, we have to be right there to make plays and make them earn every catch. But the biggest thing is to continue to throw bodies at that running back because you’re not going to tackle him with one guy. He’s the real deal.”
The Tigers offense then hopes to take what it can get from Heights.
After Bryan chose to concentrate on taking away Belton’s run-pass option reads, the Tigers adjusted to run the ball more in the box, getting a combined 170 yards rushing from Javier Luna, Slade LeBlanc and Elijah Warner.
“That’s one reason why we don’t run a system offense, so to speak,” Sniffin said. “We want to be able to do different things to have that flexibility if somebody takes something away. We’re not going to out-athlete anybody and we’re not going to overpower anybody, so we have to use a little smoke and mirrors sometimes to make sure we do what we need to do to get the first downs and get the ball in the end zone.”
Sniffin said his team will react accordingly to what Heights shows them on defense, but no matter what, the Knights will be a disciplined group.
“They’re pretty consistent,” he said. “They play sound fundamentals and take care of their gap responsibilities and their coverage responsibilities, so you just have to find a weakness here or there and see if you can exploit it.”
By the numbers
Belton got a team-high nine tackles from Wriley Madden last week, followed by Trent West and Sam Ramirez with eight apiece. West and Ke’Aundre Johnson also recovered fumbles, while Tanner Conroy chipped in with two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries, including the game-clincher on an errant option pitch on Bryan’s second play of overtime.
Kage Carmichael and Connor Whitman also had interceptions, the third of the year for each player, which places them in a tie for second in the district. On the season, the Tigers are led by Donovan Thompson’s 36 tackles, followed by Aaron Bain at 35 and Madden at 32.
LeBlanc led Belton’s offense with 66 yards passing and 63 yards rushing last week, while Luna put up a season-high of 64 yards rushing, including the game-winning score on an 18-yard scamper on the Tigers’ second play of overtime.
Seth Morgan led the way receiving, with six grabs for 62 yards, giving him a league-high 28 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns.