UMHB’s Johnson voted conference player of the year
Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Josiah Johnson was announced Wednesday as the American Southwest Conference player of the year.
Johnson, a junior, averaged a conference-best 25 points per game for the sixth-ranked Crusaders (25-2), who play Chapman (22-4) in an NCAA Division III first-round game Friday at Mayborn Campus Center. Johnson also averaged 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 87.9 percent at the free throw line, helping UMHB to the conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Along with the superlative, Johnson also landed an ASC first-team nod, as did UMHB teammate Ty Prince. Other Crusaders to earn all-conference accolades were Luke Feely (third team), Carson Hammond (honorable mention), Kyle Wright (honorable mention and all-defensive team).
NCAA Division III tickets on sale today, Friday, Saturday
Tickets for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Mayborn Campus Center will be on sale at the arena tickets windows from 4-7 p.m. today and noon-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In Friday’s first-round games Trinity faces Whitworth at 3 p.m., and UMHB takes on Chapman at 5:30. Large crowds are expected, and the school asks that fans purchase tickets in advance or early Friday to avoid delays.
TC women fall in Region V quarterfinals
WOLFFORTH — Midland College outscored Temple College by 16 in the second half of a Region V tournament quarterfinal Wednesday and defeated the Lady Leopards 82-64 at the Tiger Pit.
TC (18-11), the third seed out of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, led 15-12 after the opening quarter. The Lady Chaparrals (21-6), the No. 2 from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, went ahead by halftime, 33-31, and had a 51-40 advantage entering the fourth.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
All-District 12-6A
MVP — TJ Johnson, sr., Belton
Offensive player of the year — Jamyron Keller, jr., Killeen Ellison
Defensive player of the year — Antwan Taylor, sr., Harker Heights
Newcomer of the year — Ahziel McIver, fr., Ellison
Co-coaches of the year — Jason Fossett, Belton; Celneque Bobbitt, Harker Heights
First Team
Temple — Jaylon Hall, jr.
Belton — Trap Johnson, so.; Trent West, sr.
Copperas Cove — Henry Sanchez, jr.
Ellison — Keshean Garland, jr.; JaDarius Murphy, jr.
Harker Heights — CJ Evans, sr.; Terrance Carter, sr.; Evan Chatman, jr.
Killeen Shoemaker — Jezrael DeJesus-Fargas, sr.; Antwone Gonzales, sr.
Second Team
Temple — Jaydon Hall, jr.; Luke Law, so.
Belton — Seth Morgan, sr.
Bryan — T.J. Johnson, jr.; Sam Esan, sr.
Copperas Cove — Maurice Henry, sr.
Ellison — AD Oladipo, jr.
Harker Heights — David Punch, so.
Killeen — Cam Paige, jr.
Shoemaker — Jaymes Brown-Peterson, so.
Honorable Mention
Temple — Tomas Torres, sr.; Lawrence Auston, sr.; Quinton Anderson, sr.
Belton — Tyler Tingle, sr.; Peyton Euer, sr; Aaron Rhodes, sr.
Bryan — Chris Maxey, jr.; Malcom Gooden, jr.; Darius Brooks, so.
Copperas Cove — Bryce Smith, so.; Jayden Triplett, jr.; Sean Anderson, sr.
Ellison — Khristian Wilkerson, jr.; Kris White, so.; Deric Johts, jr.; Jeremiah Jones, jr.
Harker Heights — Tyrese Smith, jr.; Nathaniel Harris, jr.; Ashton Stanford, so.
Killeen — Walter Jackson, sr.; Josiah Hale, jr.; Sebastian Rivera, jr.
Shoemaker — Heari Vizcarrondo, sr.; Jalen Spence, sr.; Da’Rayvion Starling, so.
All-District 19-3A
District MVP — Darion Franklin, sr., Academy
Co-offensive MVPs — Phaibian Bynaum, sr., Cameron Yoe; Kade Sebek, sr., Rogers
Defensive MVP — Pharrell Hemphill, jr., Yoe
Sixth man of the year — Quintrell Lockett, sr., Academy
Newcomer of the year — Harrison Novak, so., Caldwell
Coach of the year — James Holt, Academy
First Team
Academy — Trae Rambeau, sr.; Cole Shackelford, jr.; Chris Preddie, sr.
Caldwell — Dautre Burns, sr.
Florence — Zhane Sheppard, jr.
Lexington — Daylon Washington, jr.
Rogers — Jaxon Craig, sr.; Riley Dolgener, sr.
Yoe — Nolan Brashear, sr.; Javoun Goldsby, sr.
Second Team
Academy — Scout Brazeal, jr.; Grant Langfeld, sr.
Caldwell — Travis Cunningham, so.; Jamar Hewitt, sr.
Florence — Zak Webb, jr.
Lexington — Keith Wolridge, so.; Garret Schneider, jr.
Rockdale — Chris Perez, jr.; Mason Willard, so.
Rogers — Zach Davis, jr.; Gavin Bennett, jr.
Yoe — Charlie Mayer, jr.; JW Hollas, jr.
Honorable Mention
Academy — Cooper Shackelford, jr.
Caldwell — Jace Aly, sr.; Delvin Morris, jr.
Florence — Jared Jiminez, sr.; Beau Gilmore, jr.
Lexington — Cole Huddleston, sr.; Zander Hartranft, so.
Rogers — RJ Cook, so.; Jordan Werner, sr.; Tyler Shelton, sr.
GIRLS
All-District 19-3A
District MVP — Payten Conde, jr., Academy
Co-offensive MVPs — Ellie Erwin, sr., Academy
Defensive MVP — Ja’Asia Mathis, jr., Caldwell
Sixth man of the year — Hannah Garmon, jr., Academy
Newcomer of the year — Alaina Mungia, fr., Rogers
Coach of the year — Brian Pursche, Academy
First Team
Academy — Rhea White, jr.; Aislinn Chaffin, jr.; Erinn Bestick, jr.
Caldwell — Andrea Flores, jr.; Daisha Denson, sr.
Florence — Dakayla Salazar, jr.; Abbey Brown, sr.
Lexington — Maya Bell, fr.
Rockdale — Julie Bartsch, jr.
Rogers — Liz McCormick, sr.
Yoe — Camryn Ward, so.; Kayl White, jr.
Second Team
Academy — Kerstin Turner, sr.
Caldwell — Ava Jones, fr.
Florence — Kaylie Hamm, so.; Alvah Cole, sr.
Lexington — Kristina Jenkins, jr.
Rockdale — Saige Robertson, jr.; Ciara Miles, so.; Karli Marburger, sr.
Rogers — Ashlyn Talafuse, jr.; Bailey Krcha, jr.
Yoe — Aliya Salazar, sr.
Honorable Mention
Academy — Journee White, fr.; Briann Warehime, fr.
Caldwell — Cadie Coston, so.; Macy Narro, sr.
Florence — Kate Carranco, sr.
Lexington — Allison Benson, jr.; Averie Matthews, fr.; Aubrie Matthews, fr.
Rockdale — Mijah Crawford, jr.; Breanna Webb, sr.; T’Niyah Miles, fr.
Rogers — Cheyenne Montalbo, jr.’ Ky-Li Alonzo, so.
Yoe — Claudia Campus, sr.; Kyli Leftwich, sr.; Amani Fields, fr.