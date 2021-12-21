BELTON — Just a few days after his program’s latest NCAA Division III title, Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Pete Fredenburg sat in his office amid an empty field house — with the 2021 national championship trophy less than an arm’s length away — and reflected on what he termed “a magical ride.”
“It was an absolute marvel to watch,” he said.
What he watched was the season-long growth of his team, which took a big step with a second-half comeback to beat rival Hardin-Simmons in September and bowed its neck after an ugly 13-3 first-round playoff victory over Trinity.
What followed was a 42-7 rout of Birmingham-Southern and dominant performances against highly ranked opponents Linfield, Wisconsin-Whitewater and North Central. UMHB’s average margin of victory was 25 points in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds and finally the Stagg Bowl — a 57-24 dismantling of defending champion North Central last Saturday in Canton, Ohio.
The Crusaders (15-0) put on a clinic in the Stagg Bowl. Kyle King threw for a school single-game record 436 yards. Brenton Martin and KJ Miller combined for 18 catches for 345 yards, and Mikkah Hackett had 10 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on his way to being named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.
“It was a great job by our offense, as well as our defense these last three weeks,” Fredenburg said. “The king of it all has to be Kyle because he came into his own. We have multiple reads on almost every snap, and he took advantage of those. Obviously, the receiving corps was prolific, but his passing was great and the protection was great. It was really, really pretty to watch.
“I didn’t see that coming. Looking back at the things you learned, it’s always 20/20. Hardin-Simmons was an incredible game to grow and develop, and the leadership emerged. Then when we started the playoffs, Trinity kind of shook us up. We had to reach down and say, ‘Hey. If we’re going to go on now, we have to do some things and take some risks and move this thing along.’ I just think our offense did an incredible job.”
The Stagg Bowl victory gave the Crusaders a 20-0 record — including five wins last spring — in the 2021 calendar year and delivered the program’s second national championship in the last three full seasons.
They’ll have four of their five starting offensive linemen and their top three running backs back next year, and could retain the services of King, Miller and leading receiver Brandon Jordan — all seniors who have an extra year of eligibility because the pandemic wiped out the 202 fall season.
“I haven’t got any negative feedback from guys who could come back,” Fredenburg said.
It’s a different story on the defensive side of the ball, where UMHB loses top pass rushers E’Monte Smith and Khevon Shepard, linebackers Hackett, Jacob Mueller and Akeem Jackson, free safety Jefferson Fritz and cornerback Keith Gipson.
“That will be our focus in recruiting, and we already have some young defensive players that are capable,” Fredenburg said. “But those guys who are done are going to leave such a void.
“Our coaches and recruiting coordinator have been on the phone with guys that we have an interest in. There are coaches of other programs who have been out recruiting for a while. We weren’t because we were still playing. It will be an uphill climb for us, but we’ve done this before. As soon as we come back in January, our coaches will hit the ground running.
The last hoorah?
In the lobby of the team’s hotel in the early morning hours following the Stagg Bowl, some of the conversations among fans and players’ families centered on Fredenburg and whether he will return for next season.
The 72-year-old has devoted his life to football as a player and coach, and he has long said he derives great pleasure from molding recruits into outstanding football players and men.
He built UMHB football from scratch starting in 1998 and turned it into Division III’s flagship program over the last five full seasons. Since the start of 2018 alone, the Crusaders are 47-1 with a pair of national championships.
When asked what he would say to those who are pondering his retirement, he gave an honest answer.
“I’d tell them I don’t know,” he said. “Obviously, I’m getting of an age where that has to be something I’m concerned about and considering. I love this job, though, so I don’t know. I just want to enjoy this win and not think about it.”