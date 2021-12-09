BELTON — When a player moves from one side of the ball to the other in the middle of a season, it’s typically because injuries have created a depth issue at a certain position.
That wasn’t the case with Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Tommy Bowden. The reasoning behind his switch was simple. His athleticism is wasted if he just stands on the sideline.
So when seniors Kyle King and Ryan Redding had firmly entrenched themselves in the top two spots on the quarterback depth chart a few games into this season, Bowden moved from signal-caller all the way to strong safety.
It was the start of an entirely new adventure for the 6-foot, 200-pound junior.
“At first, it took a little bit of getting used to,” he said. “I hadn’t played (as a defensive back) since my freshman year of high school. So it took a little getting used to, but now I feel pretty comfortable and get more comfortable every day in practice.”
Bowden saw time as a reserve quarterback as a freshman in 2019, when he flashed his speed to run for 268 yards and seven touchdowns and seemed to be the heir apparent for the starting job in 2020.
After that fall season was canceled because of the pandemic, he started the first three games of last spring’s shortened campaign but struggled at times, completing less than 45 percent of his pass attempts and throwing four interceptions.
He lost the starting job to King for the final two games last spring and never got it back. When he struggled again in reserve duty behind center in the first few games this season, the decision was made to utilize his talents at strong safety.
“It was something I knew could happen, so I wasn’t really surprised,” he said. “I saw it as a chance to get on the field on defense and special teams. It was a chance to play instead of standing and watching.”
It was only a chance, though. The rest was up to Bowden, so he went to work studying UMHB’s defensive philosophy as if he was cramming for a final exam.
“There has been a lot of studying and learning, especially that first week. I was pretty lost that first week,” he said. “Even still now, I have to study a lot each week to learn our game plan and know I have it down once the game starts.
“The hardest thing has probably been when we’re blitzing, knowing who I have to cover for and where our weaknesses are when we’re sending linebackers. That was the toughest thing for me, learning what I do — depending on the offensive formation — when we blitz.”
Coaches have raved about his selflessness, and his playing time has rapidly increased. He has broken up four passes, forced a fumble and averages a team-best 24 yards per kickoff return heading into Saturday, when No. 2 UMHB (13-0) visits No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater (13-0) in an NCAA Division III semifinal.
He knows he has more lengthy film sessions in his future and that he needs to soak up all the information he can from defensive coordinator Larry Harmon and his teammates, but Bowden relishes the challenge.
He’s OK with the fact that there’s still much work to be done because — contrary to popular belief — experience at the quarterback position isn’t a shortcut to becoming a dependable defensive back.
“It might help a little bit. Everybody assumes it does. Everybody’s offense is different, though, so you don’t always know what quarterbacks are looking at,” Bowden said. “I guess practicing against our defense the past three years here helped a little bit, getting to see what they were doing.
“I’ve loved every minute of it, though. It gives me a chance to go play free and loose and use my athletic abilities. The physical part of it doesn’t bother me at all.”
It’s logical to wonder what type of strong safety Bowden would be if the position change had been made sooner.
He doesn’t live in the past, though, and spends only a fleeting moment pondering a hypothetical situation. After all, there’s too much work to be done.
“I came here to play football, and I got recruited here as a quarterback. Starting those three games last spring, I wouldn’t have thought of moving to safety then,” he said. “I guess in hindsight, it might have been better if I had been moved earlier this fall so I had more time to learn. It’s still worked out, though.”
With the Crusaders in the semifinals and Bowden’s production on the rise, there’s no arguing that.