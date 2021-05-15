Reaching the state tournament never seemed like a realistic goal for the Lake Belton boys golf team. It’s hard to knock the Broncos for their realistic approach in their inaugural season, especially when considering their squad consists of four sophomores and one freshman and spent most of the year competing against more experienced programs.
All of that made Lake Belton’s showing at the Class 4A Region III tournament last month that much more eye-popping as the Broncos shot 352-346—698 for a second-place finish and became the first team to qualify for the state tournament in the school’s short history.
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville (332-328—660) and Carthage (343-367—710) were the other qualifiers out of Region III for the Class 4A state tournament that begins Monday at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, where Gatesville’s Evan Washburn also will compete while Cameron Yoe’s Kaden Kuzel tees it up in the 3A tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
“I think our biggest goal to start the year was to make it to regionals. We all had the desire to make it to state but, honestly, it was probably more of a dream than a goal,” said sophomore Chase Passentino-Slone, who was third on the Broncos’ regional card with an 88-91—179 at Raven Nest Golf Course in Huntsville after finishing as the individual runner-up in the District 19-4A tournament in March. “Once we learned we qualified for state, I was baffled. I don’t know about the rest of the team, but I was baffled.”
The heart and soul of the Broncos’ success comes from their team chemistry. Sophomore Chandler Cooke, who shot an eighth-place 91-77—168 at regionals and won the district tourney, summed up each of his teammates’ personalities and concluded that most of them are just looking to share a laugh.
Colby Connor had his best performance of the year at the regional tournament. The sophomore shot a 79-81—160, which was tops for Lake Belton and fifth overall. He and Passentino-Slone are the group’s jokesters and usually are the first to try to get a laugh out of their teammates, according to Cooke. Sophomore Hayden Nix is typically “very neutral about everything,” said Cooke, who added that Nix rarely let’s anything ruffle his feathers and “if he’s playing good or playing bad, he’s always pretty much the same.”
The lone freshman is James Bond, who arguably has the best name amongst the bunch. Most of the sophomores had a strong relationship with each other entering the season. It took some time to build that same chemistry with Bond, but he’s certainly proven his worth and has garnered the reputation for being just as funny as he can be serious.
“James and Hayden have been battling each week and gone back and forth in all our tournaments, and both of them have come a long way this year,” said Cooke, who believes he’s the most serious member of the team and was critical of his Day 1 performance at regionals. “James is pretty funny. He’s kind of here-and-there with it. If he’s playing good, then he’s fun. But if he’s playing bad or practicing bad, he starts taking everything too seriously. He’s just back and forth, but he’s always fun to be around.”
Another strength the Broncos possess is the luxury of not relying on one or two players to anchor them at every tournament. Cooke leads Lake Belton with three top-three finishes this season, and Passentino-Slone is second with a pair. Connor, Nix and Bond have shown steady improvement over the season, which takes the pressure off the rest of the team, according to Lake Belton coach William Sims.
All in all, if one golfer has trouble during a round, the Broncos have four more who can take up the slack.
“As the year has progressed, those boys have matured more than you could know,” Sims said. “They have really become a true team. Earlier in the year, they were probably more like independent contractors — playing the best they could for themselves. Now, they know if someone has a bad round, someone else on the team is going to pick them up and have a good round. That’s helped unbelievably.”
Competing against 5A and 6A teams has proven beneficiary for the Broncos, and several members of the team believe the higher level of competition paid dividends when it came to the district and regional tournaments. Now, with two more years remaining in the group’s future, Connor hopes that this year’s state tournament appearance is only a stepping stone in all that the players wish to accomplish while setting the foundation for what they hope is a perenially competitive program.
Above all, though, Connor looks forward to a lot more smiles.
“Us making it to state as a team is big in itself,” he said. “Going as a team is pretty impressive to me and, with us only being freshmen and sophomores, going to state now will only help prepare us for the future.”