BELTON — Kyle King is a very straight-forward guy without pretense. He doesn’t waste time wishing for something to happen and is a firm believer that a player has to put in the work to get what he wants.
The senior quarterback is also fully aware of his strengths and weaknesses, and understands that his primary job is managing both in a manner that gives Mary Hardin-Baylor its best chance to win every Saturday.
“I take my throwing pretty seriously, because I’m not as fast as some other guys. I have to be able to throw the ball or else I don’t touch the field,” the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Milano product said. “You don’t have to be the greatest thrower in our offense. Our guys are so athletic that you just have to give them a chance. Don’t throw an interception, get our guys the ball and we’ll be fine.
“That’s how I look at it. Don’t be a super hero. It’s OK to be a game manager and get the ball to our guys who can make plays, and we’ll win games.”
His next chance to do that comes tonight when No. 1 UMHB hosts Simpson in the season opener, but his path to becoming the Crusaders’ starting quarterback was a winding, hilly road.
Known more for his baseball skills in high school, King couldn’t dismiss his love of football and wound up at Howard Payne as a freshman. He shared the punting duties but played sparingly at quarterback that 2018 season, never attempting a pass.
He wasn’t overly bothered by the amount of playing time but wanted to be closer to home, so he transferred to UMHB.
“I never really got frustrated at Howard Payne because coming out of high school, I wasn’t real good,” he said. “I was raw. I was a good football player, but I wasn’t a great quarterback.
“I learned a lot at Howard Payne. I learned how to not be the guy, how to sit the bench but still have to perform every day in practice to work my way up. That experience helped me here, because you don’t just walk into UMHB and expect to be a varsity starter right away. I knew I would have to pay my dues.”
Indeed, King had to take his lumps upon arriving in Belton. He recalls being a third-stringer for UMHB’s junior varsity team before finally earning the JV’s starting job.
“The year of JV was mostly about just learning the offense, and I learned how deep the talent pool is here,” he said. “The practices at Howard Payne were set up to be like practice here, but the athletes doing the drills are so much better and faster here. The speed of everything and everyone was an eye-opener.”
At the end of his JV campaign, King was told by coaches that he was expected to compete for the backup role behind then-sophomore Tommy Bowden. The 2020 fall season was then scrapped because of the pandemic, giving King more time to hone his skills ahead of last spring’s truncated, five-game season.
He turned in efficient performances in back-up duty through the first three contests, was promoted to the starting spot for the final two games and still hasn’t relinquished the reins.
“Those two games I started last spring helped me a lot,” said King, who threw for 407 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 110 yards and three scores over the final two weeks of the spring. “I knew I had to perform or that might be it. It made me grow up.”
Bolstered by the confidence of last spring, King took charge of the offense during the offseason and through fall camp, earning the right to be one of four team captains this fall.
“Kyle has really developed into an incredible leader on the field and off the field,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “He puts an enormous amount of pressure on himself to do the things necessary to be a leader. He’s an incredible competitor who stays calm in the pocket and finds open receivers.”
There were moments early in his college career when King wondered if he would have been better off sticking with baseball. Those thoughts are long gone, though, replaced by the memories he’s making with the Crusaders.
“One of the great things about being here is that everybody is so accepting of each other on the team,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you like to do. There’s no politics in it at all. It’s just about whether you can play ball or not.”
Helped by his perseverance and accurate throwing arm, King has proven that he can.