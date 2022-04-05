BELTON — Left-hander Jacob Estrada was crisp, striking out eight in a complete-game effort, and Jackson Shirkey broke things open with a grand slam in the fifth as Belton coasted to its fifth straight District 12-6A win Tuesday night with a 10-0, six-inning shellacking of Killeen at Tidwell Field.
It marked the fourth shutout in the last five games for the Tigers (10-7-1, 6-1), who outscored opponents 46-3 in that stretch as they closed the first half of league play alone in second place.
The Kangaroos (4-16, 2-6) dropped their fifth straight and did little all night to solve Estrada, who allowed only a trio of two-out singles and a couple of free passes, needing just 77 pitches to finish off Killeen.
The senior southpaw fanned seven of the last eight batters he faced on Belton’s senior night as the Tigers honored an outgoing class of 16 seniors prior to the game. Estrada helped his cause by picking off three of the six Killeen base runners to reach safely.
Staked to a 3-0 lead in the fifth, Estrada fanned Keymoni Coleman and Darius Blunt and picked off Tirso Lopez — who had drawn a walk — at first to end the inning.
Estrada also picked off Cade Searcy in the first and Jack Mellon in the sixth, both times at first base. The Kangaroos had just one runner reach scoring position, when Blunt was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a ground out in the third.
Following Estrada’s quick work of the Kangaroos in the top of the fifth, the Tigers put the game out of reach when they got to Killeen starter Mellon in the bottom of the frame.
Estrada singled, Tanner Conroy was hit by a pitch, and Caleb Lamm put down a bunt single to load the bases with no outs for first baseman Shirkey, who crushed a 1-0 breaking ball over the left-center field wall to push Belton’s lead to 7-0.
Mellon was pulled four batters later as Belton’s lead swelled to 9-0 going into the sixth before the Tigers finished off the run-rule win when Luke Biefield drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Garrison Lane, who had singled to lead off the inning.
Lamm paced Belton’s 11-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
The Tigers host Copperas Cove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.