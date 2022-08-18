Scrimmages are essentially football’s version of dress rehearsal. Everything is done exactly how it would be when it counts. From suiting up in the locker room, the organized walk to the field, warm-ups, where to stand on the sideline and finally to the snap of the ball, no routine is left behind and game day vibes are in the air.
Thursday’s exhibition between Lake Belton and Kerrville Tivy also provided the chance for players and coaches to deal with delays when lightning in the proximity of Bronco Field pushed the evening’s schedule back an hour.
With a long season ahead, it’s all useful in August.
With a few hundred fans who spent part of their evening under umbrellas and some of it in sunglasses in attendance, the varsity squads eventually hit the turf for a 45-minute controlled portion — during which coaches from both teams stood on the field behind the line of scrimmage, and Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews and receiver Micah Hudson connected for a 70-yard touchdown on the Broncos’ first play — and one live 12-minute quarter.
“What a great opportunity to learn how to handle a delay. Everything around is a teachable moment, and I think that’s important,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “I was proud of the way our kids responded and proud of the way our coaches had them ready to go.”
It was the final tune-up for both programs with the regular season set to kickoff Aug 26. Third-year program Lake Belton, a Class 5A Division I club after two seasons playing an independent schedule, opens at Leander Rouse. The 5A-II Antlers, who embarked on the 300-mile-plus round trip to Temple on Thursday, host Medina Valley.
“What a great test. You play great teams in non-district to get you ready for district opponents. And I think that’s a key,” Cope said. “Our kids need to learn what it takes to win on Friday nights against good 5A competition — that’s where we’re at right now — and so we have to find a way to get better. It starts tomorrow with film.”
The Broncos, who did not participate in spring practice and opened fall camp Aug. 1, were allowed two scrimmages. Last week, they were in Hewitt for a three-team outing with Midway and Midland Legacy.
On Thursday, Crews and Hudson also dialed-up a 28-yard touchdown, Ty Legg caught a TD from Crews, and running backs D’Arius Wilkerson and Zarious McGinnis dashed to the end zone on long scoring runs in the controlled session that led to the live-and-loud quarter.
Most of Lake Belton’s first-stringers on offense didn’t play during the live session, but third-year running back Tristan Robin sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown on the Broncos’ opening play of the quarter, a 12-minute span in which they scored four times.
The Broncos defense recorded two sacks, recovered three fumbles and allowed about 99 total yards while not surrendering a point.
“We set some different goals for offense and defense, and I think we executed those,” Cope said. “It wasn’t about points for us tonight. It was about trying to do the little things right and get our fundamentals where they needed to be.”