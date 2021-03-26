ROBINSON — If Friday was going to be the last time Alexis Willis took the pitch while sporting the Temple logo, she might as well make it memorable. While the final score didn’t reflect a particularly happy memory, her goal helped take the sour taste out of her mouth and was one she’ll likely remember for a long time.
After Mansfield was whistled for a foul with 10 minutes left in the teams’ Class 6A bi-district playoff match at Rocket Field, Willis lined up the 40-yard free kick. The strike bounced a few feet in front of Mansfield keeper Chloe Durkee, sailed past her reach and over her head, causing Willis to jump up and down in celebration and give the Tem-Cats faithful one last chance to cheer on its squad.
The goal was Temple’s lone tally as Mansfield controlled the action and advanced to the second round with a 7-1 win. Temple (8-7-4) reached the postseason for the second straight season but fell short of reaching the area round for the first time since 2012.
Mansfield (17-5-1) will play Rockwall (12-5-3) in the next round.
“It’s not really what (Mansfield) did today as it was what they have done this year. They’ve played more soccer than us and they’re more experienced,” said second-year Temple coach Sylvester Jallah, whose team was the third seed from District 12-6A. “You can tell their kids know the game a little better than we do. We just have to mature and get better.”
Mansfield, which is in the playoffs for the 11th straight season after securing the No. 2 seed from District 11-6A, built a 5-0 lead by halftime and produced 15 shots on goal for the match compared to just one by the Tem-Cats. Addyson Welch and Ashlyn Pozorski had two goals each. Lauren Thomas, Holly Huber and Paige Owens also tallied scores for the Lady Tigers.
Temple senior goalkeeper Graciela Mungia, who had five shutouts in the regular season, recorded eight saves. Durkee faced just one shot.
“It’s an amazing experience to even get to the playoffs. Like we learned last year, this doesn’t happen every year,” said junior Emily Diaz, who led Temple with 10 goals this season. “We’re already pretty excited to have the opportunity to get back here. I’m glad to play for the team I have.”
In the middle of a late-season playoff push, the Tem-Cats — who dropped consecutive matches just once all year — won their last two regular-season contests to secure a spot in the bi-district round. Friday marked two weeks since Temple’s last match. That, combined with Mansfield’s quickness and accuracy, didn’t make for a successful formula for Temple.
Mansfield logged four corner kicks in the first 10 minutes and opened the scoring with a goal by Thomas in the ninth minute. Another corner kick resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Lady Tigers when Welch found the back of the net off a rebound in the 14th minute. Andrews’ header struck true in the 28th minute, and Pozorski made it 4-0 as Mansfield’s lead swelled. Welch struck again in the final minute of the first half on a ball that got behind Temple’s back line.
It took Mansfield 3 minutes to tally its first goal of the second half as Welch assisted to Owens for a 6-0 lead. Willis made it 6-1 in the 70th minute, before Pozorski finished off a dominant performance by the Lady Tigers with a goal in the 77th.
“We wanted to play fast in transition and see how quickly we could move forward when we won balls,” Mansfield head coach Brian Boydstun said. “We wanted to be on our toes. We didn’t want to sit back.
“We never really felt like we were threatened to give up goals at any point, so we gave everyone a chance to play and got our starters a little bit of rest, which hopefully will help next round.”
Temple will return four juniors next season in Ava Schwab, Jessica Martinez, Jennifer Zavaleta and Diaz. Sophomores Alex Salgado, Sophia Castillo, Yadira Garcia, Nadia Mireles and Ariana Jones also will look to help the Tem-Cats return to the playoffs.