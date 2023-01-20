Miranda Kraan and Kiersten Waworuntu finished first and second, respectively, in the girls 100-yard butterfly Friday in the District 12-6A meet at Hardin Swim Center and were two of Temple’s swimmers to advance from their home pool to next week’s Region III championships.
