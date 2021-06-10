BELTON — Less than an hour into the first practice of the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball and softball teams Wednesday, all signs indicated that player chemistry would not be a problem for either squad. While the Red and Blue teams’ rosters consisted of familiar faces and new acquaintances, it was not hard to see that former district rivals and those needing introductions ultimately ended up as teammates with strong bonds.
“I grew up playing with half of these guys and we’re just having a good time. It’s a lot more relaxed,” said Temple’s Aaron Wagaman, who will compete for the Red team in tonight’s sixth annual Victory Bowl baseball game at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field. “We’ve already gelled pretty well. We’ve been laughing, cracking jokes and just having a good time.”
At UMHB’s Dee Dillon Field, the Blue and Red teams exchanged turns on the diamond Wednesday in preparation for the sixth annual softball game, which also is tonight. Academy’s Molly VandenBout took grounders at first base and chased down fly balls in the outfield for the Blue team, relishing the opportunity to don her Lady Bees visor one more time.
“It’s bittersweet putting it back on again. It’s a special feeling,” said VandenBout, who will further her softball career at Temple College. “Obviously, playing college softball and travel ball is a great opportunity, but there’s nothing like representing your hometown and high school on the field.”
A total of 36 baseball and 30 softball players will get the chance to represent their high schools again. The local baseball contingent for the Red team includes Temple’s Isaiah Fach and Wagaman, Belton’s Ben Jones and Scotty Gurnett, Bruceville-Eddy’s Pablo Rubio, Copperas Cove’s Russel Cochran, Killeen Ellison’s Julian Vascot, Gatesville’s Jaryn Poynter, Harker Heights’ Austin Mitchell and Moody’s Weston Bitner.
The Blue team includes Rogers’ Jayce Jones and Salado’s Dillon McDaniel.
On the softball side, Temple’s Cameryn Stewart, Belton’s Paige Nunes, Harker Heights’ Ka’Dazjah Trimble and Marissa Stillwell, Bruceville-Eddy’s Emiley Carnes, Copperas Cove’s Brooke Schmidt, Moody’s Harley Staton and Gatesville’s Kendall Villagrana are the local representatives for the Red team.
The Blue team will feature VandenBout and Granger’s Alexi Wade.
The Victory Bowl week also includes the 13th annual football game and eighth annual volleyball match, both of which are Saturday at Hewitt Midway.
A year removed since the last Victory Bowl was hampered by coronavirus concerns and safety protocols, FCA South director Seth Chambliss said this year’s festivities are almost back to normal and certainly moving in the right direction. While the games and other events — such as Thursday's pancake eating contest, rodeo and cornhole tournament — will be held like in past years, the biggest difference will be the number of athletes staying at host homes. Several players who live close to Belton were asked to stay at their homes for the week, while others coming from farther away were encouraged to stay at a host home.
“Because the school year ran so long in some districts, we weren’t able to get the number of host families that we normally do. But it definitely wasn’t a COVID thing. That wasn’t the concern,” Chambliss said. “By all rights, it mostly feels back to normal. We’re close, but it’s still not all there, though, it’s still much better than it was last year. It’s still Victory Bowl, so these kids may not get the whole experience that we’ve gotten to give past years’ kids, but they’re going to get a taste.”
Many of the athletes participating have a sense of what the week entails. Stewart wasn’t entirely sure what to expect, though, and was nervous when it came to meeting her teammates Wednesday.
Those uneasy feelings quickly faded.
“At first, it’s a little awkward because you’ve played against some of the girls, and now you’re teammates,” Stewart said. “Then there are new girls you’ve never met. But, it honestly hasn’t taken much time for us to all get along and laugh like we’ve been teammates for a long time.”
Nunes, whose Lady Tigers squared off against Stewart’s Tem-Cats last season, echoed much of her district counterpart’s sentiments. Now that the two are teammates for the week, those old rivalries take a back seat, leaving the focus of the next few days on making memories with both old and new faces.
“I’m hoping to make some new friends and break off some of the rust heading into summer ball,” said Nunes, who will play for Tarleton State next season. “Really, I want to make some great memories, meet some new people and get the opportunity to represent Belton one last time.”
Temple baseball head coach Dallas Robertson will lead the Red team tonight and is in the unique position to coach Wagaman and Fach one last time. Before coming to Temple, Robertson coached in an FCA Victory Bowl baseball game twice while at Athens. The impact was so great that he didn’t hesitate to accept when presented with the opportunity again.
“It was a no-brainer,” Robertson said. “The thing I enjoy the most about this whole experience is that it’s a time to get to fellowship with kids that you haven’t coached before and a chance to get to know these kids on a personal level that goes deeper than baseball. And it’s fun to watch how they interact with each other. We’ve got guys who competed in the same district all year long. Now, they’re hanging out and just enjoying playing together.”
And while the week represents more than just sports, the competitiveness will be there once the games begin.
And there will be plenty to go around.
“I think it’ll be pretty competitive,” McDaniel said. “We got a guy committed to Baylor on our team and the other side has some guys that are going (Division I). It’ll be a fun week that’ll be about more than baseball, but we all want to try to end the week with a win.”