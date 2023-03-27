Lake Belton’s Colby Connor followed his runner-up finish last year by claiming the overall boys title, and Khloe Yepez won the girls title while competing in the 14-15 age group in the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open on Sunday afternoon at Wildflower Country Club.
The 27th annual event — created by Mike Bukosky in honor of his son, Craig, who died in 1995 when he was 11 years old after a battle with leukemia — hosted 96 players and presented trophies replicating the British Open’s claret jug to the top finishers in each age division for boys and girls.
Connor got off to a fast start on the front nine and finished with a 72 to win the 16-18 boys division and the overall title.
“My driver and irons were really sharp today,” said Connor, who competes for the Broncos during the school year. “My putter got a little shaky on the back and that hurt my card. The walk on this course is tough and that impacted my back-nine performance.”
Yepez carded a 75 to edge Abbey Anderson — the winner of the 16-18 girls division with a 78 — for the overall crown.
“My driver and wedges were really good today,” said Yepez, who is from the Weatherford area. “A recent lesson really benefited me today.”
Other boys winners were Miles Parker (75) in the 14-15 division, Drake Gilbert (79) in the 12-13 group, Hayes Pethel (48) in the 10-11 division, and Kade Pitts (60) in the 7-9 group.
The other winners on the girls side were Colleen Dewbre (44) in the 12-13 division, Sara Garcia (49) in the 10-11 group, and Laura Garcia (51) in the 7-9 division.
As always, every participant received a lunch, hat, towel, golf balls, tees and bag tags, and proceeds were donated to Ralph Wilson Youth Club — a number totaling more than $50,000 over the past six years.
Much like how 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus recorded a special message for the players in the 25th anniversary event, PGA Tour winner Billy Andrade offered his time to send well wishes via a video for the participants in Sunday’s tournament.