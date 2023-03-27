Golf trophies

Trophies replicating the British Open’s claret jug sit on a table before being awarded at the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open on Sunday.

 Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton’s Colby Connor followed his runner-up finish last year by claiming the overall boys title, and Khloe Yepez won the girls title while competing in the 14-15 age group in the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open on Sunday afternoon at Wildflower Country Club.