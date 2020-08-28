HOLLAND — After losing a bulk of offensive weapons to graduation from their most successful season in program history, the Holland Hornets opted to revamp their offense for 2020.
For their first two possessions of Friday night’s season opener against Burton, it appeared the new scheme wasn’t going to pan out.
Once the Hornets got rolling, though, they were hard to stop in a 27-12 victory over the Panthers.
“That’s a good football team,” Holland coach Brad Talbert said of Burton. “They are picked to win their district and picked in the top 20. They played hard.”
Both defenses played well early as both offenses went three-and-out on their first two possessions, before Holland finally broke free on a play that looked like it was going nowhere.
Operating out of a Wing-T set on third-and-9 at the Hornets 45-yard line, quarterback Ayden Tomasek kept the ball on an option play and was initially caught by several Panthers behind the line of scrimmage before escaping and finding running room up the right side for a touchdown — as well as the game’s initial first down — with 3:04 left in the first quarter.
“That’s all coaching,” Talbert joked of Tomasek’s escape. “But anytime Ayden can make big plays, it gets us going. He made some big plays. (Ethan Botts) made some big plays. We are using that option stuff to make defenses adjust.”
The Hornets upped their lead with 4:37 left in the opening half when Botts connected with Ethan Mann along the right side for a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5. JC Chaney, who missed the extra point on the Hornets’ first score, made good on his second attempt for the 13-0 advantage.
Chaney and the Hornets’ defense did more than their share of the work, too, limiting Burton to 31 yards in the first half and 122 for the night and not allowing a first down until the Panthers’ final first-half drive when Burton drove from its 35 to the Holland 30. The Hornets sacked Cooper Lucherk on fourth down at the 30 to end the threat and preserve the 13-0 lead.
Burton scored on its opening drive of the second half when a missed tackle allowed Lucherk to rush for 48 yards and set up the Panthers with a first-and-10 at the Holland 12. After a penalty pushed back the Panthers, Pierson Spies ran in from 17 yards out to cut the gap to 13-6 after the failed 2-point conversion.
Holland answered, using Josh Evans’ 24-yard sprint to set up Josh Whisenhunt’s 9-yard touchdown run for a 20-6 lead.
After Holland fumbled on its next possession and Burton recovered at the Hornets 37, Lucherk capitalized with a touchdown run to get the Panthers within 20-12 with 2:02 left in the third after Holland’s defense stuffed the 2-point try again.
“That fumble killed us,” Talbert said. “And penalties.”
Holland’s offense redeemed itself when Evans scored from 43 yard out for the final tally with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
“A lot of these guys, it’s their first night to start,” Talbert said. “We feel good, but we are not going to be satisfied. We are still taking note on what works with this offense.”
Holland had nine players carry the ball, with Tomasek leading the charge with 89 yards on nine carries. Evan had 83 yards on five attempts.
Lucherk led Burton with 94 yards on 27 carries but was sacked eight times and was 0-for-6 passing.
The Hornets are in action again next Friday when they travel to Bosqueville.
HOLLAND 27, BURTON 12
Burton 0 0 12 0 — 12
Holland 6 7 14 0 — 27
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 55 run (kick failed)
Hol — Ethan Mann 20 pass from Ethan Botts (JC Chaney kick)
Bur — Pierson Spies 17 run (run failed)
Hol — Josh Whisenhunt 9 run (Chaney kick)
Bur — Cooper Lucherk 37 run (run failed)
Hol — Josh Evans 43 run (Chaney kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bur Hol
First downs 7 10
Rushes-yards 40-122 42-259
Passing yards 0 25
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-6-0 3-7-0
Punts-average 5-33.4 4-29.8
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-1
Penalties-yards 5-35 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Burton: Lucherk 27-94, Spies 11-27, Eli Saunders 1-3, Colby Beck 1-(-2); Holland: Tomasek 10-89, Evans 5-83, Blaze Wooley 5-30, Chaney 7-21, Caleb Evans 2-21, Whisenhunt 3-16, Ethan Mann 4-14, Ashton Morris 1-(-5), Botts 3-(-1), team 2-(-9).
PASSING — Burton: Lucherk 0-6-0-0; Holland: Tomasek 2-4-0-5, Botts 1-2-0-20.
RECEIVING — Holland: Mann 1-20, Botts 1-4, Evans 1-1.