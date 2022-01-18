BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 62, Killeen Shoemaker 56
Belton 11 23 15 13 — 62
Shoemaker 10 9 13 24 — 56
Belton (22-4, 5-1) — TJ Johnson 19, Tingle 12, Morgan 10, Trap Johnson 9, Euer 6.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 87, Rockdale 36
Rockdale 6 5 15 10 — 36
Academy 16 30 25 16 — 87
Rockdale (NA, 0-5) — Perez 22, Bonner 7, Miles 4, Penny 2, Willard 1.
Academy (17-7, 5-0) — Rambeau 23, Col.Shackelford 15, Langfeld 14, Preddie 9, Lockett 8, Brazeal 8, Franklin 7, Wille 3.
Rogers 71, Caldwell 65
Rogers 15 13 16 27 — 71
Caldwell 22 12 9 22 — 65
Rogers (19-8, 4-1) — Sebek 39, Davis 15, Dolgener 9, Craig 8.
Caldwell (NA, 2-3) — Novak 31, Burns 18, Aly 4, White 4, Cunningham 3, Relio 3, Hewitt 2.
JV A — Rogers 43, Caldwell 37
JV B — Rogers 31, Caldwell 29
Other Scores
Lake Belton 56, Jarrell 47
Salado 72, Georgetown Gateway 42
Rosebud-Lott 81, Moody 34
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 43, Killeen 28
Killeen 4 5 11 8 — 28
Temple 8 14 9 12 — 43
Killeen (13-15, 3-5) — Gibbs 13, Gibson 6, Jurewicz 5, Jennings 3, Underwood 1.
Temple (17-11, 5-3) — Hall 16, Colbert 14, Thomas 9, Kirkwood 2, Jackson 2.
JV — Temple 37, Killeen 30
Belton 45, Killeen Shoemaker 38
Shoemaker 6 8 15 9 — 38
Belton 12 4 12 17 — 45
Shoemaker (14-11, 2-6) — Reece 15, Westmoreland 11, Rogers 8, Paisley 2, Edwin 1, McClanahan 1.
Belton (12-12, 6-2) — Jones 11, Maddux 9, Beamesderfer 8, Matulik 7, Small 5, Espita 3, Thiebaud 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Caldwell 47, Rogers 39
Rogers 4 8 17 10 — 39
Caldwell 14 12 9 12 — 47
Rogers (5-2 district) — Krcha 13, Mucha 7, Alonzo 7, Montalbo 6, Mungia 4, Talafuse 2.
Caldwell (5-2 district) — Mathis 29, Flores 7, Venson 5, Jones 3, Sims 3.
Other Scores
Jarrell 49, Lake Belton 48
Salado 52, Austin St. Dominic Savio 43
Academy 68, Rockdale 22
Moody 55, Rosebud-Lott 30