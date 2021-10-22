BELTON — Lake Belton dominated Austin Liberal Arts and Science from the start Friday night, scoring touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions and adding two interceptions for scores in that span as the Broncos posted an emphatic 58-0 homecoming win at Tiger Field.
With the rout, Lake Belton (8-0) remained undefeated heading into its season finale at San Antonio Davenport next Friday. The Wolves are the only team to beat the Broncos so far in Lake Belton’s two seasons as the schools split a pair of games last fall.
The Broncos got a pair of touchdown runs of 5 and 40 yards from Monte Whitfield and two scores from Daniel Hardin — one on a 35-yard run and another on an interception return — as they built a 55-0 halftime lead over the Raptors (1-7).
Ty Legg also added a 36-yard pick-six, Tristan Robin scored on a 4-yard run, and Jaydon Leza hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass from Connor Crews — all in the first half.
The Broncos started their scoring when Daud Kaun picked up a Micah Hudson fumble and returned it 9 yards to the end zone after Hudson corralled a 54-yard completion from Crews.
Not to be outdone, Lake Belton’s defense allowed only two first downs to the Raptors in the first half and never allowed them past their 40-yard line.
Each team agreed to a running clock in the second half, and Lake Belton’s Cole Jackson kick a field goal midway through the fourth.