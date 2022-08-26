LEANDER — It’s been a quiet process at times since Lake Belton High School’s opening in 2020, but each step in the building of the Broncos’ football program has placed them on the doorstep of achieving some long-held goals.
Friday night was another point on that path — and it started with a bang.
After posting 18 wins in 19 games through their first two years as an independent, the Broncos were chomping at the bit to finally let loose on their first varsity season with playoff implications.
They did so in convincing fashion, scoring on an 80-yard run on their first play from scrimmage and holding Leander Rouse’s high-octane offense scoreless in the first half as they distanced themselves early in a 47-21 win over the Raiders in a non-district season opener at Bible Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a really big win for us. Everybody doubted us when they said we wouldn’t be able to compete in 5A. We just showed them we can,” said defensive back Selman Bridges, whose 65-yard interception return for a touchdown provided Lake Belton with a 20-0 lead with 8:33 left in the second, where it stayed going into the break.
The Broncos built that cushion through well-balanced play on both sides, including forcing four Rouse punts, one turnover on downs and intercepting two Mason Shorb passes — Bruce Onchweri had the other — in the first half.
Junior Micah Hudson, meanwhile, jumpstarted the Broncos’ offense when he took a handoff from Connor Crews and bounced it through the middle for an 80-yard burst to the end zone just more than 3 minutes into the action, giving his team a lead it didn’t relinquish.
“They had three (players) on the right side, so I just hit it right and then bounced back left,” Hudson said. “I saw the hole open. The O-line was blocking for us all night.”
It was one of six plays of 20 yards or more for the Broncos, four of which came from Hudson, who finished with 225 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.
His 91 yards rushing on four carries and 134 yards receiving on four catches were both team highs.
“We had a good speech in there (before the game),” Hudson said about his team’s quick start. “Work as a team, execute in everything you have to do and do everything 100 percent. We had to come out here and show everybody what we’re about and be professional about it.”
The Broncos also got a pair of field goals from Tommy Stephens, who connected from 42 yards and 36 yards in between Hudson’s and Bridges’ touchdowns to help Lake put points on the board on each of its first-half possession but one.
“What a great run by Micah Hudson to start the game,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “He did some great things. Our quarterback, our line, everybody executed and played well tonight. I’m just so proud for our kids, our community, our coaching staff. What an unbelievable job.”
The Broncos pushed it to 27-0 on Hudson’s second touchdown, a 69-yard strike from Crews, then answered with two touchdowns in less than a minute after Rouse cut the gap to 27-13 midway through the third.
“It was a fun night for our kids,” Cope said. “We learned how to respond. We had a little adversity in the third quarter, had a crucial fumble and a really good stop. To hold a team to zero in the first half in that great offense in what they do, I’m just so excited for the opportunity for our kids.”
After the Raiders got TD passes from Shorb on their next two drives, Javeon Wilcox gave his team some breathing room when he capped a crucial nine-play, 74-yard drive by gathering an 8-yard Crews’ touchdown pass in the back-left corner of the end zone for a 33-14 advantage with 44 seconds left in the third.
Crews finished 10-of-23 for 206 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while Tristan Robin added 87 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Broncos.
Shorb was 25-of-43 passing for 284 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lake Belton also had fumble recoveries by Connor Brennan and another by Onchweri.
LAKE BELTON 47, LEANDER ROUSE 21
Lake Belton 10 10 20 0 — 47
Rouse 0 0 14 0 — 21
LB — Micah Hudson 80 run (Cole Jackson kick)
LB — Tommy Stephens 42 field goal
LB — Stephens 36 field goal
LB — Selman Bridges 65 interception return (Jackson kick)
LB — Hudson 69 pass from Connor Crews (Jackson kick)
R — Marcus Waldman 27 pass from Mason Shorb (Zach Ramirez kick)
R — Judson Mann 5 pass from Shorb (Ramirez kick)
LB — Javeon Wilcox 8 pass from Crews (kick failed)
LB — Hudson 33 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)
LB — D’Arius Wilkerson 1 run (Jackson kick)
R — Noah Fabila 17 pass from Shorb (Ramirez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LB Rou
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 34-245 19-49
Passing yards 206 284
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-23-0 25-43-2
Punts-average 5-31.6 4-39.5
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 14-125 4-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake Belton: Hudson 4-91, Tristan Robin 12-87, Crews 6-36, Wilkerson 9-26, Floyd Bristol 3-5; Rouse: Shorb 5-19, Waldman 6-15, Calvin Daniels 7-15, Keller Rogers 1-0.
PASSING — Lake Belton: Crews 10-23-3-206; Rouse: Shorb 25-43-3-284.
RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Hudson 4-134, Jaydon Leza 2-30, Cameron Hamilton 1-14, Cash Robin 1-11, Caleb Santana 1-9, Wilcox 1-8; Rouse: Daniels 4-66, Trent Johnson 8-107, Mann 8-75, Amarie Haywood 1-1, Rogers 2-5, Waldman 1-26.