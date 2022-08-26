Lake Belton-Rouse

Lake Belton’s Javeon Wilcox breaks up a pass intended for Leander Rouse’s Judson Mann (left) in the season opener Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

LEANDER — It’s been a quiet process at times since Lake Belton High School’s opening in 2020, but each step in the building of the Broncos’ football program has placed them on the doorstep of achieving some long-held goals.

Tags