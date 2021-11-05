Salado 65
Robinson 7
ROBINSON — Aiden Wilson scored the game’s first four touchdowns and led the Salado Eagles over Robinson in the District 9-4A-II finale for both teams.
Wilson finished with 194 yards on 15 carries and broke the 1,000-yard mark in the process. He finished the regular season among area leaders with 167 carries for 1,159 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Salado (7-3, 4-1) already has clinched a playoff berth and finished second in the district behind undefeated China Spring.
After Wilson built a 29-0 lead in the second quarter, a host of Eagles took over. Salado got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Hutton Haire to Josh Huckabee to extend the lead to 36-0 before Robinson (2-8, 1-4) finally got on the scoreboard. A 57-yard run by Grayson Martin closed it to 36-7 to open the third quarter.
But Salado slammed the door with touchdowns from Seth Reavis, Adam Benavides, Dusty Rhiddlehoover and Morgan Adams to seal the win.
SALADO 65, ROBINSON 7
Salado 7 29 15 14 — 65
Robinson 0 0 7 0 — 7
Sal — Aiden Wilson 29 run (Daniel Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 11 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Wilson 25 run (Adam Benavides run)
Sal — Wilson 74 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Josh Huckabee 27 pass from Hutton Haire (Chatay kick)
Rob — Grayson Martin 57 run (kick good)
Sal — Seth Reavis 62 run (Benavides run)
Sal — Benavides 27 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Dusty Rhiddlehoover 1 run (Chatay kick)
Sal — Morgan Adams 37 run (Chatay kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Rob
First downs 20 5
Rushes-yards 52-439 34-187
Passing yards 68 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-5-0 0-0-0
Punts-average 0 4-42
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-5
Penalties-yards 6-40 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Wilson 15-194, Reavis 10-87, Kase Maedgen 7-50, Benavides 5-45, Adams 1-37, Rhiddlehoover 10-21, Haire 3-4, Drew Bird 1-4; Robinson: Grayson Martin 3-61, Luke Sharp 9-46, Casan Mahan 9-21, Christian Lujan 9-22, Trey Stout 3-18, Austin Duron 1-8.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 4-5-0-68; Robinson: Sharp 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Salado: Huckabee 1-27, Gavyn Keyser 1-26, Wilson 1-12, Maedgen 1-3.
— Reported by Dusty Youngblood
Rogers 40
Florence 20
FLORENCE — With a playoff berth already secured, the Rogers Eagles cruised past Florence in the regular-season finale and locked up second place in District 13-3A-II in the process.
The Eagles (7-3, 5-1) remain among the area’s most prolific offenses, finishing with 402 total yards on the night. They ended the regular season with 4,253 total yards: 3,490 rushing and 763 passing.
Florence (4-5, 1-5) was led by quarterback Victor Bonilla, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 170 yards, rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries, and had two total TDs. Bonilla’s favorite target was Zak Webb, who caught eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles took a 23-0 lead in the first half. Jordan Werner caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Riley Dolgener, then Garrett Wolfe scored on a 5-yard run to make it 16-0. Dolgener scored on an 8-yard run to extend the lead.
Wolfe found the end zone again in the third, this time on a 2-yard run to make it 30-0.
Florence cut the Eagles’ lead to 30-6 in the fourth quarter with Webb’s 21-yard reception from Bonilla.
Christian Riley scored on a 16-yard run to up the buffer to 37-6, but the Buffaloes struck again when Bonilla scored on a 20-yard run.
Baldemar Arzola added a 28-yard field goal to push Rogers’ lead to 40-13. Florence tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run, but it wasn’t enough.
ROGERS 40, FLORENCE 20
Rogers 23 0 7 10 — 40
Florence 0 0 0 20 — 20
Rog — Jordan Werner 26 pass from Riley Dolgener (2-point conversion)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 5 run (2-point conversion)
Rog — Dolgener 8 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Rog — Wolfe 2 run (Arzola kick)
Flo — Zak Webb 21 pass from Victor Bonilla (kick failed)
Rog — Christian Riley 16 run (Arzola kick)
Flo — Bonilla 20 run (kick good)
Rog — Arzola 28 field goal
Flo — 1 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Flo
First downs 17 18
Rushes-yards 30-251 28-116
Passing yards 151 170
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-11-0 15-20-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-40 9-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Riley 5-74, Zach Davis 4-62, Dolgener 6-51, Wolfe 4-20, Cooper Sisneroz 5-16, Alex Vargas 1-10, Karsen Gomez 3-9, Ivan Lopez 2-9; Florence: Bonilla 13-76, John Galvan 10-25, Ryland Carlile 5-15.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 7-8-0-151, Cooper Sisneroz 0-3-0-0; Florence: Bonilla 15-20-0-170.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Karsen Gomez 2-80, Vargas 2-24, Blayne Hoelscher 2-21, Jordan Werner 1-26; Florence: Zak Webb 8-83, Carlile 3-13, Zhane Shepard 1-45, Sam Whitson 1-26, Galvan 1-6, Matthew Harris 1-(-3).
Holland 41
Thrall 12
THRALL — Holland exploded for 35 points in the third quarter to blow out the Thrall Tigers (6-4, 3-3) in a District 12-2A-I finale.
The Hornets (7-3, 5-1) had already clinched a playoff berth and put forth a defensive performance that shut out Thrall for three quarters.
After a first half that saw only a 47-yard run by Dawson Haney put Holland ahead 6-0, it was the Hornets defense that started the scoring with 11:32 left in the third quarter with a safety.
A Jose Arzola 29-yard field goal expanded the Hornets’ lead to 11-0, Holland added a 51-yard TD run by JC Chaney, a 4-yard score by Javier Hernandez, a 15-yard touchdown by Haney and a 70-yard scoring run by Gavin Cruz after a penalty extended the third quarter for a final play.
The Hornets rolled up 394 yards rushing on 50 attempts, led by Clayton Baggerly’s 115 yards on 11 carries.
The Holland defense held Thrall to 97 total yards, fewer yards than the Hornets were penalized as they were tagged for 10 penalties for 105 yards.
HOLLAND 41, THRALL 12
Holland 6 0 35 0 — 41
Thrall 0 0 0 12 — 12
Hol — Dawson Haney 47 run (kick failed)
Hol — safety
Hol — Jose Arzola 29 field goal
Hol — JC Chaney 51 run (Clay Pursche run)
Hol — Javier Hernandez 4 run (Haney pass from Desi Cantu)
Hol — Haney 15 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 70 run (Arzola kick)
Thrall — Tyreke Irvin 1 run (pass failed)
Thrall — Irvin 1 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Thr
First downs 8 11
Rushes-yards 50-394 34-92
Passing yards 0 5
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-2-0 3-11-3
Punts-average 4-33 4-42
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 10-105 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Clayton Baggerly 11-115, Haney 6-73, Cruz 3-71, Chaney 5-65, Christian Michalek 6-25, Hernandez 7-22, Clay Pursche 5-13, Patrick Coats 1-8, Desi Cantu 3-5, team 3-(-3); Thrall: Irvin 15-44, Jack Watson 8-21, Colter Hill 11-27.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 0-2-0-0; Thrall: Colter Hill 1-5-2-(-4), Jack Watson 2-6-1-9.
RECEIVING — Thrall: Brad Burlison 1-10, Irvin 2-(-5).
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Gatesville 49
Jarrell 30
JARRELL — The Gatesville Hornets (4-6, 2-3) took care of business by defeating the Jarrell Cougars (2-7, 0-4) in a District 9-4A-II finale to earn a second straight playoff berth.
No other information was reported.
Lorena 56
Rockdale 0
LORENA — The Lorena Leopards (8-2, 6-0) wrapped up a second straight unbeaten run to the District 11-3A-I title by shutting out the Rockdale Tigers (5-5, 3-3) in a regular-season finale between two playoff-bound squads.
No other information was reported.
Hearne 45
Moody 7
HEARNE — The playoff-bound Hearne Eagles (7-3, 5-1) toppled the Moody Bearcats (2-8, 0-6) in a District 12-2A-I finale.
No other information was reported.
Granger 25
Somerville 20
SOMERVILLE — The Granger Lions (9-0, 6-0) secured the outright District 13-2A-II title and the league’s No. 1 playoff seed with a victory over the Somerville Yeguas (5-4, 4-1) in their regular-season finale.
No other information was reported.
Mount Calm 56
Buckholts 18
MOUNT CALM — The Mount Calm Panthers (5-3, 1-1) claimed the final playoff berth from District 14-1A-II with a victory over the Buckholts Badgers (2-7, 0-2) in a six-man regular-season finale.
No other information was reported.
Holy Trinity Catholic 68
Austin Hill Country 60
AUSTIN — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (5-5, 3-3) scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to overtake the Austin Hill Country Knights (4-5, 2-5) in the TAPPS six-man District 4 finale for both teams.
No other information was reported.