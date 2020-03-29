Temple College’s search for new men’s and women’s basketball coaches is in full swing, albeit with some restrictions given the country’s current status.
TC athletic director Craig McMurtry said Friday he’s received roughly 100 applications for the men’s position, which was posted about two weeks before the women’s job listing that’s attracted about 20 applications over the last 10 days or so since longtime coach Kim Sebek announced her departure after 22 seasons.
Sebek’s resignation coincided with 33-year coach Kirby Johnson’s final season in charge of the Leopards, though Johnson’s imminent retirement was revealed before the 2019-2020 campaign commenced, which McMurtry said helped the interest gather steam much sooner.
Johnson amassed a 715-306 record during his tenure, Sebek’s Lady Leopards went 360-296 and both left behind solid foundations anchored by a wealth of tradition.
“I think it just shows that the programs at Temple College are well-known and well-regarded,” McMurtry said of the deep candidate pool, which includes those with little experience to those with 15 to 20 years under their belts at various collegiate levels.
While the number of applicants is encouraging, mulling the resumes, narrowing the field and conducting interviews won’t be as fluid a process as it usually is because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that’s caused classes to be moved to online only, sports seasons canceled and limited social interaction.
“It’s thrown a monkey wrench into everything and does cause some logistical problems, but it’s something we’ll be able to get through,” McMurtry said.
With all of that in mind, McMurtry said he and a search committee that includes five other TC employees familiar with the process will likely hold interviews with prospective coaches using Skype or another video chat platform, with all participants in their own homes or offices.
Before that, though, McMurtry estimates that the committee will start to narrow the list to 10 to 15 coaches this week, and then interview about five to 10 of those. Once the men’s job is secured, McMurtry said they’ll move swiftly to hire the women’s coach.
“Again, this is just an estimate — especially if other things come up in the bigger picture that we are all dealing with right now — it would be nice to get something done here with men’s job in the next couple to three weeks max and the women’s hopefully immediately after that.”