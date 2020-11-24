BELTON — Belton’s T.J Johnson pump-faked then faked a move forward before stepping back, taking one dribble to his left, draining a 3-pointer and beginning his Thanksgiving break. His work for the day was done.
That shot with 5:15 to play in the third quarter Tuesday afternoon was the final of his game-high 27 points as the Tigers dominated the Elgin Wildcats 84-46 at Tiger Gym.
“It feels good, especially when the crowd gets into it,” Johnson said of the shot that left his defender desperately trying to recover after falling for the fakes. “It’s just one of those days you feel like you can’t miss.”
Johnson didn’t miss a lot. The 6-foot-5 junior scored Belton’s first seven points and 13 of its 18 first-quarter points as the Tigers (4-0) led 18-9 after the opening frame.
His afternoon included 10 points from the paint and a 4-of-6 effort from 3-point range, showing his versatility and raising his season average to 25.3 points per game.
“When T.J. is on his game, it not only makes the team better, it makes everyone around him better,” Belton coach Jason Fossett said. “Because so much attention is being drawn to him, it opens up parts of their game.
“When T.J. gets it rolling offensively and everybody else gets their shots going, we can get it rolling offensively.”
The Tigers showed that to be the case in all four games, with at least three players in double figures in the four wins. On Tuesday, Trap Johnson — the younger brother of T.J. — added 17 points, Ever Hayes had 12, and Peyton Euer 10.
“I think it gives the whole team confidence,” T.J. Johnson said of his quick start. “When they see me start hitting, we can move the ball around a little more and get guys shots. We have a lot of guys who can do great things. And I feel good about us and feel like we should be one of the top teams in the district.”
The Tigers have seven more games before the District 12-6A schedule begins, and Fossett knows there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“Offensively, we can shoot the ball 1 through 10 on our roster,” he said. “What we have to continue to focus on is on the defensive end because in district play, there’s going to be some athletic guys we are going to have to find a way to stay in front of and find a way to get some rebounds because we are not the biggest team you’ve ever seen. We have to scrap on the defensive end to give ourselves a chance.”
That wasn’t an issue against the Wildcats (1-3). The Tigers used their press defense through most of the game and forced 17 turnovers, including six steals. They also blocked four shots and outrebounded the Wildcats 37-33.
Even though Belton had the game in hand in the second quarter and led 44-18 at halftime, Fossett kept his press on to help the Tigers prepare for district.
“We have to play 32 minutes at some point,” he said. “We wanted to play for three quarters then crank it down a little bit.”
Shortly after making his final 3, T.J. Johnson and a few other starters were summoned to the bench and did not play the rest of the way.
“We aren’t going to do it with just five (players),” Fossett said. “We are going to do it with eight or 10. I think it’s good those guys got in there in the end and showed what they could do. You never know. Your name is going to be called one night and you have to be ready.
“We are playing really good basketball right now and experience makes a difference. We have a lot of things to work on, but we couldn’t have asked for a better four-game stretch to start the year.”