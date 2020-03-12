With a single statement from NCAA headquarters, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s run in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon.
UMHB was wrapping up a practice session in Amherst, Mass. — where the Lady Crusaders were set to face Christopher Newport today in the Sweet 16 — when the team got the news that the NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships because of the COVID-19 health threat.
“We just had finished up practice when the site rep said she needed to talk and gave me the news that the whole tournament had been canceled,” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “I’ll be honest. I think there’s a lot of knee-jerk reaction. My heart hurts for our seniors, and I think it’s a high level of knee-jerk reaction across the board.”
UMHB was making its second straight appearance in the Sweet 16, aiming for the program’s first berth in the Elite Eight. Instead, the tournament’s cancelation brought an end to the careers of seniors Alicia Blackwell and Kendall Rollins.
“We were wondering all day about what was going to happen. You see all of these schools and conferences taking stances, so you know something’s coming down the pipe,” Morefield said. “It’s just a shame for Alicia and Kendall. The other ones will have another opportunity, but those two won’t. It’s such a disservice. I thought we had a Final Four run in us.
“All I can tell Alicia and Kendall is that very few people get to end on a win, but that won’t suffice.”
The NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring championships leaves UMHB’s baseball, softball and golf seasons in limbo. Teams involved in those sports could continue to play games and even compete for American Southwest Conference titles, if the member schools vote to do so.
Dr. Randy O’Rear, the UMHB president, was saddened by the news that the women’s basketball team would not have the opportunity to pursue a national championship and said presidents of the ASC schools have a conference call scheduled for next week in which he expects the spring sports season to be discussed.
“I would never be critical of a decision that is made in the interest of the health and safety of our students and student-athletes,” he said. “At this point, with the rapidly changing developments, everyone is making the best decisions they can for the safety of their communities.
“I’m confident that the NCAA is making a decision that they think is in the best interest of student-athletes.”