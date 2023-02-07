Last year, Lake Belton made history after squeezing into the playoffs via a play-in game.
Looking for an encore nearly 12 months later, the Lady Broncos couldn’t muster the same magic Tuesday night at Bronco Gym.
Needing a win to force its way into a tie with Waco for District 22-5A’s fourth and final playoff spot, Lake Belton made a late charge but ultimately wound up on the short end of a 57-53 setback to Killeen Chaparral.
Instead, it was the Lady Bobcats, who got 23 points from Ivy Powell and 15 from Ma’Leah Duvall, who moved into a tie with Waco — which lost to Killeen Shoemaker on Tuesday — for fourth place in the league. The pair will play a play-in game at a place and time to be determined for the right to move on to next week’s playoffs.
Trailing since late in the opening period, Lake Belton closed the gap late to make for a frantic final 3 minutes.
With her team down by seven with about 4 minutes left, Cassidy Gladney scored four points in a span of 6 seconds to bring Lake within 49-46 with 3:53 remaining. It was the closest the Lady Broncos (12-19, 6-8) had been since the first quarter.
Gladney, who had a team-high 22 points that included nine in the fourth, later drilled a floater in the lane to keep the gap at three with 2:50 left.
Lake Belton, which implemented a full-court press in the second half to try to force the ball out of the hands of Powell and Duvall, then got a pair of stops but didn’t capitalize on either. Ella Wagenaar’s 3-pointer went in and out, and the Lady Broncos missed on a pair of chances on the ensuing possession set up after Angie DeLeon drew a charge on the other end.
Trinity Brown broke free for a 3-pointer from the right side to put Chaparral (15-14, 7-7) back up by six with 1:45 left. The Lady Broncos responded when Gladney and Wagenaar combined for five points, the last of which came on Wagenaar’s layup from the right side to bring Lake within 55-53 with 14 seconds left.
Duvall buried two free throws with 8 seconds remaining to seal the win.
“(Brown) and (Duvall) were just on fire. The ball was just so relaxed in their hands. Everything that they threw up was going in, so we knew that we had to try to keep the ball out of those two girls’ hands,” first-year Lake Belton head coach Tiffney Barnes said of her team’s second-half adjustments.
The Lady Broncos used full-court pressure in the second half to force Chaparral into 23 turnovers, but they still had to play catch-up most of the way.
“I wish we would’ve come out that hungry in the beginning. If we would’ve just started out with that intensity and that hunger, maybe it would’ve been a different game,” Barnes said.
Taylor Bell was in charge of the Lady Broncos last year when they defeated Taylor in a 19-4A play-in game before beating La Grange in a bi-district contest and Waco Connally in the area round for the first playoff wins in school history.
Now it will be the Lady Bobcats, in their first year as a program, who will look to do the same as a play-in team.
Neither squad built much of a cushion in an up-and-down first half, though Chaparral kept the lead most of the way.
Lake Belton assumed its lone lead at 12-11 when Gladney’s layup set up by a Wagenaar steal capped a six-point swing with 1:47 left in the first.
Powell scored 11 of her points in the opening period when she netted all of her team’s points, save for Brown’s layup with 20 seconds remaining that reclaimed the lead for good for the Lady Bobcats.
Duvall scored eight in the second quarter when Chaparral led by as much as eight after Powell’s 3-pointer from the right wing, but Gladney put in three points over the final 1:44 to pull Lake within 27-21 heading into the break.
Gladney added a game-high four steals. Wagenaar chipped in 11 points, and DeLeon had a team-high eight rebounds. Allie Uzzell had six points, five rebounds and a block off the bench for Lake Belton, which shot 22-of-62 from the field, including 0-of-9 from 3-point range.
Powell had 10 rebounds and four assists to go with her game-high in points, and teammate Samiyah Bowers grabbed a game-best 12 boards.
“I would never take away from Chaparral,” Barnes said. “Like I said, (Powell) and (Duvall), they were hungry from the beginning to the end.”