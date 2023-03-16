FRISCO — With a total lifted weight of 820 pounds, Rosebud-Lott’s Illeana Rodriguez won the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 2A 123-pound girls state title Wednesday at Comerica Center.
Rosebud-Lott’s Rodriguez wins Class 2A girls powerlifting state title
- Staff reports
