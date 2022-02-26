BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor can kick up its heels. The Crusaders are going to the big dance.
Junior guard Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 33 points, and No. 7 UMHB led for all but 45 seconds on its way to a 99-82 victory over LeTourneau in the American Southwest Conference tournament championship game Saturday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
The 13th consecutive win and third in a three-day span for the Crusaders (25-2) secured their first conference title since 2010 and third overall while punching their ticket to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the seventh time in program history.
The last time UMHB was in the NCAA tourney, it advanced all the way to the 2013 national championship game before falling to Amherst.
Luke Feely recorded a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders, who shot 54 percent (37-of-69) from the field. Ty Prince added 16 points, and Carson Hammond finished with 13. Johnson was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
UMHB led by 11 points midway through the first half, was up 48-38 at intermission and widened the gap to 17 points just 2½ minutes after the break. The Yellowjackets (22-5) got as close as 64-58 at the 11-minute mark before the Crusaders surged again, building a 17-point lead with 3:42 left, cruising to the finish line and spilling onto the floor in celebration when the final buzzer sounded.
Deonte Jackson scored 15 points, and Andrew Eberhardt had 21 to pace LeTourneau. Kyle Matthews added 18 points, and Warren Richardson chipped in 12 for the Yellowjackets, who shot 51 percent (29-of-57) from the floor but couldn’t match the Crusaders’ athleticism.
The bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be released at 11 a.m. Monday. The Division III Final Four is scheduled for March 18-19 in Fort Wayne, Ind.