Temple athletic director and football head coach Scott Stewart on Friday released the Wildcats’ revised 2020 regular-season schedule — that still is subject to change — with minimal updates aside from the later start date in accordance with the University Interscholastic League’s plan for fall sports.
Temple is still slated to open the season against Longview at AT&T Stadium, though that contest now is Sept. 25 after the UIL on Tuesday delayed the start of fall sports for Class 5A and 6A programs because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Wildcats’ other non-district games are against Magnolia West (Oct. 2) and Arlington Martin (Oct. 9), which took the place of Hutto. District 12-6A kicks off Oct. 16 against Copperas Cove and Temple will take on rival Belton on Nov. 13. Temple has its idle date on the final Friday of the regular season, Dec. 4.
The schedule: Sept. 25 vs. Longview; Oct. 2 at Magnolia West; Oct. 9 vs. Arlington Martin; Oct. 16 at Copperas Cove; Oct. 23 vs. Bryan; Oct. 29 at Harker Heights; Nov. 6 vs. Killeen Ellison; Nov. 13 vs. Belton; Nov. 19 at Killeen Shoemaker; Nov. 27 vs. Killeen.