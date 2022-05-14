HEWITT — There was plenty of waiting from both dugouts Saturday as Academy and Whitney continued to load the basepaths but not the scoreboard as the deciding game of their best-of-three Class 3A area playoff series wore on during a hot afternoon at Hewitt Midway.
That all changed in the sixth, however, and after the dust had settled, Whitney held on for a climactic 5-4 win over the Bees to cap a series comeback and, for now, eliminate Academy in the second round for a second straight year.
“That was a wild inning,” said Academy head coach Garrett Vail, whose team broke through for four runs in the top of the sixth, only to have Whitney respond with five runs of its own.
“Whitney did a great job of coming back and answering after we had scored some runs,” Vail continued. “Zero-zero ballgame for a long time there and both teams were playing hard. You have to give both teams credit there.”
After the game, though, Vail and Whitney head coach Michael Villarreal met, along with other officials, for about 30 minutes as they discussed a discrepancy between the scorebooks in the pitch-count number of Whitney’s Colby Estill.
Vail and Villarreal each said their respective schools will submit paperwork to the UIL regarding the matter. As it stood Saturday, Whitney advanced to the Region III quarterfinals.
It was Zane Clark’s line-drive double through the left side that scored Academy’s (28-5) first run and set in motion its big inning. At the time, it was only the second ball by the Bees to reach the outfield, scoring Kyler Smith, who led off with an infield single.
Clark later scored on a John Tomasek sacrifice bunt and Lane Ward was also brought home on Alex Lawton’s two-out double to right.
Academy courtesy runner Cole Shackelford eventually plated his team’s last run on a Whitney throwing error to push the gap to 4-0, but that was just the starting point for the Wildcats (19-11), who sent 10 to the plate in the bottom half as their first six hitters reached safely.
Jaxon Montgomery and Garrett Peacock led off the frame with a single and double, respectively, to chase Academy starter Lawton, who gave up five hits, four walks and one earned run in five innings, getting no decision.
A Bees’ error, a walk, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice then followed to get the score to 4-3, after which Tomasek notched back-to-back strikeouts.
Whitney leadoff batter Tate Winkler then rolled a soft grounder to the right of the mound, but beat the throw for an infield hit, allowing Jared Ivers to score the tying run and Kaden Auten to come around for the go-ahead run when Academy first baseman Trey Ward threw behind a runner at second base and the throw was mishandled.
Tomasek got Montgomery to fly out for the final out, but the Bees then went down in order in the seventh to seal the win for Whitney.
“I just want our guys to have championship effort and that’s what I told them in the bottom half of the sixth,” said Villarreal, whose team lost the opener, 6-2, on Thursday, before taking the middle match, 8-5, on Friday night.
“Be good teammates and have championship effort and if it happens, it happens,” Villarreal continued. “As long as our effort is fine, we’ll live with the circumstances.”
Montgomery, who started, issued three straight free passes with two outs in the top half but got out of it unscathed by retiring Tyler Burnett on one pitch on a high, one-hopper to first.
Lawton then picked off a runner at first and initiated a 1-6-3, inning-ending double play despite walking the first three Wildcats hitters he saw in the bottom of the frame.
The trend continued in the second, when Academy again loaded the bases with two outs — this time on a Clark bunt single and two more free passes — but Montgomery escaped damage by catching Tomasek looking at a called third strike on an outside fastball.
Clark was the lone Bee to finish with more than one hit, going 2-for-2 with a double, three steals and a walk.
The Bees used another double play to erase an Ivers leadoff double in the bottom of the second when first baseman Trey Ward came in to snag an attempted squeeze bunt in the air by Whitney’s Auten. Ward then simply tagged Ivers, who already had slid into home plate, for the final out.
The teams settled down some in the middle innings after combining to walk seven batters, hit another two and leave 10 runners on base through the first three innings. But as the scoreless frames continued to mount, the drama slowly intensified.
Clark was left on third base after drawing a one-out walk in the fourth, then stealing two bases as Academy swiped seven bags without any being caught.
Whitney was denied in the bottom of the fourth when Cade Baker’s one-out single put runners at second and third but Lawton got the ensuing two hitters on a line out and fly out, respectively.
The Bees couldn’t convert after back-to-back walks to lead off the fifth, the last of which chased Montgomery, though Estill came in to snuff out the rally with a fielder’s choice and two strikeouts.
Montgomery walked seven and hit two batters, though he gave up just one hit and no runs in four innings. Estill got the win in three innings of relief.
“My biggest deal is I want my guys to play hard and compete and I feel like they did that all day today,” said Vail, whose team won the District 19-3A title and hadn’t lost back-to-back games until the final weekend of the season.