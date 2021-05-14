BELTON — What looked for four innings like an easy, comfortable win and perhaps a no-hitter for Lorena turned into a tense game until the end thanks to an upstart Troy Trojanettes team.
Troy battled back from a 6-0 deficit and had an opportunity to extend the game in the seventh before succumbing to the Lady Leopards 8-6 on Friday night at Dee Dillon Field in the first game of a best-of-three Class 3A Region III quarterfinal series.
“It took us a while to get used to their pitcher,” said Troy coach Kyle Allred, whose team returns to action today at 1 p.m. at UMHB. “We’ve got to take this momentum and come out firing (Saturday).”
An unexpected five-run fifth brought the Trojanettes back into the thick of a game that appeared to be getting away from them.
The frame started harmlessly enough with Layni Tanner drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second, advancing to third on a groundout and scoring on a wild pitch. Then the bats awakened as Andrea Quintero looped Troy’s first base hit into right field. Bailey Oosse followed with a dart to right that Lorena right fielder Jaylynn El-Far misplayed into a run-scoring triple to make it 6-2.
The Trojanettes added three runs with two outs when Kylie Allred singled in Oosse, and Ariel Yanez drew a walk before Caton Letbetter brought two home on another misplayed fly to right to get Troy within 6-5.
“When we get people on base, we can make things happen,” Kyle Allred said. “We started to get timely hits and a few great defensive plays to get out of innings.”
It was still 6-5 in the seventh when Lorena’s Alyssa Moore mashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard to make it 8-5.
Troy still had a chance with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Allred slapped a single to left, and Yanez reached on an error to bring the potential tying run to the plate. However, Lorena pitcher Kate Houser retired Letbetter on strikes, the last of her 11 strikeouts to close out the game.
Houser threw a four-hitter and walked two.
Most of Lorena’s runs came courtesy of home runs — a two-run shot by El-Far in the second, a solo blast for Ashlyn Wachtendorf in the fourth along and Moore’s homer in the seventh.
Troy’s Madison Gonzalez went the distance in the circle, scattering 11 hits, striking out three and hitting one batter.
The series is a rematch of two District 17-3A teams. Lorena swept the league and Troy came in fourth.