MUMFORD — When their softball season began in February, the Academy Lady Bees didn’t put much stock into the belief that they would still be playing the third week of May. Reaching the playoffs was a very realistic goal but with a roster that included five freshmen and two sophomores, Academy believed it was perhaps a year away from another lengthy postseason run.
However, the Lady Bees not only won the District 19-3A title, they also were far from done when league play ended. Academy handled Teague, Clifton and West through the opening three rounds of the playoffs before running into a pitcher for whom the Lady Bees had few answers.
After East Bernard won the opener of the Class 3A Region III semifinal series Friday when pitcher Lexie Warncke held Academy to one run on three hits, Warncke came back to pitch a one-hit shutout Saturday in Game 2 and lead the Brahmarettes to a 1-0 win that ended the Lady Bees’ season and propelled East Bernard into the regional final for the first time since its state title run in 2015.
Academy’s lone hit came on a sixth-inning double by Christi McGuire, who advanced to third base with two outs but was stranded after Ellie Erwin grounded out to first base.
“I was just trying to make solid contact there and try to hit something up the middle,” said Erwin, who was hit by a pitch and advanced to third in the fourth but was one of six Academy runners left on base. “We’re a really young team, so there are not a lot of players that have that playoff experience. I feel like we beat ourselves.”
The teams were scoreless through the first four innings before East Bernard, which scored two runs on two Academy errors in Game 1, capitalized again Saturday on a Lady Bees miscue in the field. Addison Opela doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored two batters later when Jolie Peloquin’s groundball wasn’t fielded cleanly by Academy shortstop Amelia Powell.
Warncke retired the side in order in the bottom half of the frame, prevented Academy (26-6) from scoring the tying run in the sixth and recorded the last two of her 11 strikeouts to close the game in the seventh. Warncke finished the series with 24 strikeouts.
“We just stayed true to what we do and what’s gotten us to this point,” said East Bernard head coach Christine Sheets, whose team will play Diboll (33-5) in the regional final next week. “We just went as our pitcher went. We believe in ourselves and hopefully we can continue to play like this through the next round.”
Academy senior pitcher Molly VandenBout, who hit a team-leading 20 home runs this season, allowed seven hits and struck out 10 after recording 13 strikeouts Friday.
East Bernard (30-6) put runners in scoring position six times against VandenBout, who worked out of trouble nearly every time. She stranded a runner at third in the first inning with a strikeout and a groundout, and she kept Morgan Gasch at second base with a strikeout to end the third. After taking the lead, the Brahmarettes loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, only to have VandenBout induce a groundball to McGuire at third to keep Academy’s deficit manageable.
VandenBout also got out of trouble in the sixth when Erwin’s throw from center field beat Bailey Leopold to third base for the second out before VandenBout struck out Sarah Devine.
“I really just tried to get ahead of every batter and take it one pitch at a time,” said VandenBout, who will play for Temple College next year. “We definitely felt like we were still in the game when they scored, but we just missed a lot of opportunities and you can’t win when you don’t score any runs.
“I’m just proud of what this team accomplished. We were always ready to go from the very beginning, and this experience that the freshmen are getting will only help this team in the future.”
In addition to McGuire’s double, Academy put runners on with four walks and a hit batsman.
“It came down to they executed with runners in scoring position and we didn’t,” Academy head coach Alicia Crawford said. “We missed opportunities, had a run score on an error and that’s the difference in the ballgame at this level.
“These playoff runs set the expectation for these younger players that it’s not just about getting out of district. It’s about getting better, improving and going deep in the playoffs. At the first of the year, we didn’t think we’d be here. I anticipated us making the playoffs, but the kids stepped up and they did their job.”