Temple and Killeen might not be district opponents anymore, but Kangaroos head coach Kenneth McDaniel’s takeaway after his team’s 3-1 defeat to the Wildcats might be worth it for future Temple foes to consider.
“Just have to keep an eye on Eric Ortiz,” McDaniel said. “Man, he’s a superstar. He’s the best offensive player in the area.”
Ortiz, the Wildcats senior captain, twice gave his side the lead Thursday night against Killeen, and Temple wrapped up its second win of Day 1 at the Wildcat Kickoff Classic at its campus soccer complex.
Ortiz, who tallied 32 times last season when Temple went 17-7-2 and notched its first league championship since 2008, picked up where he left off with five goals in all Thursday.
Three of them came in the Wildcats’ official season opener earlier in the day during a 6-2 victory over first-year program Killeen Chaparral. Ortiz’s 63 career goals are second to 2008 grad Sean Coles’ 82.
“I think once he gets into his groove, he’ll find the back of the net even more,” Temple 18th-year head coach Matt Corley said of Ortiz. “He’s worked really hard in the offseason. He wants to play college ball and I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
No matter how many he scores, though, Ortiz is adamant about recognizing his teammates for their roles in those individual statistics.
“I always have to give credit to the team,” Ortiz said. “We have Arik Diaz in the middle that helps us a lot. Jonathan (De La Garza) up top helps me, and we have a good defense in the back. We have mistakes to fix but practice makes perfect.
“I’m very proud of the team. We are a young team but the communication has been helping us a lot.”
The Wildcats and Kangaroos spent the first 30 minutes of their match attempting to stir up the drama — a shot on goal here, a save there — but to no avail. However, things ramped up between the former league counterparts with 10 minutes until halftime and fans were buzzing into the break.
Ortiz continued his strong opening day by burying a shot near-post right, under the arm of diving keeper Tony Versammy Cepero in the 30th minute for a 1-0 advantage.
Killeen was level 4 minutes later when Gasper Monteclaro’s ambitious shot from about 10 yards inside the center line took a deflection, hit the crossbar and then trickled in past Temple goalie Jonathan Lopez Sotello.
The Wildcats regained the advantage with 8 seconds before halftime, using fluid buildup from the midfield from Steve Jackson to Mateo Lopez to Ortiz, who chipped over Versammy Cepero for 2-1.
“I thought we made it a lot harder on ourselves than we needed. Not to take anything away from Killeen. They are a good, scrappy team. But, I thought we played a little slow at the beginning of the game, and the goal, I thought, was preventable,” Corley said. “I thought they overcame that and played a little better in the second half.”
De La Garza padded Temple’s lead with a goal in the 67th minute, and Lopez Sotello collected a pair of second-half saves to finish with five.
Temple had 14 shots on goal to Killeen’s six and had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.
“We are fighting a lot of injuries right now but, good game. Temple is always a good team. They’ve built a great program here. Good launching point for the season,” McDaniel said. “We played a good first half. We just have to tighten some things up as we head into district play.”
In the win over Chaparral, Jonathan De La Garza (two goals) and Nathan De La Garza (one) joined Ortiz on the score sheet in a match that Temple led 4-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats resume their tournament at 1 p.m. today against Corsicana and at 10 a.m. Saturday versus Mexia on the soccer complex grounds.
“I think we have a little work to do on the attacking side in regards to linking up with each other and playing a little more smoothly. We have some work to do defensively on air balls and just stepping up and winning challenges,” Corley said. “We just have some things to work on and that’s OK because every team is going through that right now.”