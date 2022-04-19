The Temple Tem-Cats entered the season with a chip on their shoulders and a collective calling to prove something to themselves and others after winning just three of 14 District 12-6A games a year ago.
From second to last, to second place, that’s exactly what they did.
And the proof is in the playoff spot.
On a festive Tuesday that began with a senior night ceremony and junior infielder Abby Hannon playing the national anthem on the trumpet, Temple emphatically clinched its first postseason berth since 2019 with a 17-0 victory over Killeen in four innings at Tem-Cat Field.
“We went through some obstacles last season, but they still fought to the end. This season, for them, they felt like they had to prove themselves, they had to show what they’re worth and what they’re capable of doing, and I think that they did a really good job,” third-year Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin said. “They set their standard of being top four. They did it and actually a little better.”
They were better in a hurry, too.
The Tem-Cats (18-10, 10-3) won their first six 12-6A outings, crossed into the second half of league play in first place and can finish no worse than second behind district champion Harker Heights. Temple’s first-round playoff matchup won’t be set until this weekend at the earliest.
“We really just came in and started to trust everyone around us, whether it’d be the coach’s game plan or coming together as a team and having each other’s backs. We preach that all the time — have each other’s backs, be each other’s biggest fan,” said center fielder Chloe Prentiss, one of two seniors along with second baseman Alena Salazar who played on the 2019 playoff squad as a freshman.
“I’m so excited about how this season has gone so far and so excited to finish my high school career by being the second seed and going to the playoffs. It feels great,” Prentiss added.
In finishing off the season sweep of the Lady Kangaroos (0-13 district), Temple scored at least 10 runs for the seventh time in district action.
Junior shortstop Lily Wiser went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including her 13th home run of the season — a second-inning three-run shot to left field into the wind. Prentiss, Lilliana Gandera and Kaegan Yepma also had two hits each.
Brooke Knox started in the circle and pitched the first three innings, allowing one hit. Maddison Ruiz got the first two outs of the fourth before giving way to Prentiss, who was granted a senior night wish.
“I asked, I said, ‘Hey, can I pitch senior night? Give me an inning,’” Prentiss said with a laugh.
She got two batters and the final out.
Prentiss, Salazar and their fellow senior teammates Elise Munoz and Aresely Avila were introduced prior to the game, showered with gifts and applause. After that, Temple went right to work.
Temple’s defense thwarted Killeen’s first-inning rally that started when Julia Jurewicz led off the game with a double down the line in left field. But she was thrown out at home trying to score from second on an infield error on a grounder by Yesenia Soto.
With Soto aboard, Landry Searcy and Kendall Gross walked to load the bases. Munoz then made a diving catch in shallow right field for the second out and Ruiz cleanly fielded a ground ball at first to end the frame.
The Tem-Cats scored twice in the first with Wiser’s one-out triple to left that plated Salazar and Ruiz’s sacrifice fly to center that chased home Wiser.
The floodgates opened in the second when Temple sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight times, highlighted by Gandera’s two-run triple and Wiser’s homer. Yepma and Prentiss also had RBI singles.
Temple put more bats on ball in the third, batting through the lineup once more and posting seven runs.
Prentiss and Salazar scored on wild pitches, two more crossed on an error, Gandera drove in two with a single up the middle and advanced on the throw home to second, from where she sprinted across on Yepma’s RBI base hit for 17-0.
“I honestly think we worked super hard. I mean, harder than we’ve ever before. (Making the playoffs) was a goal this year — our main goal,” Salazar said. “Our saying this year was ‘Something to prove.’ Last year, it was ‘Unfinished business.’ And that still continues to this day as well.”