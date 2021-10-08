BELTON — Lake Belton scored 21 straight points to close the first half Friday night and didn’t look back, defeating Richmond Randle 47-20 at Tiger Field to stay unbeaten.

The Broncos (6-0) wound up posting 34 in a row before a late TD by Lions quarterback Leo Garza.

Connor Crews had a pair of first-half touchdown passes, a 53 yarder to Micah Hudson on the Broncos’ second play from scrimmage and a 30-yard toss to Jaydon Leza with 18 seconds left in the second quarter that capped Lake Belton’s 21-point spree for a 34-13 lead after the teams were tied at 13-all.

Zion Lewis’ 25-yard TD run tied it for Randle at 7-7. After Crews rumbled for a 61-yard score to lift Lake Belton ahead, 13-7, Lewis took it 65 yards to tie it once more.

Hudson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a TD and 20-13 lead, and Javeon Wilcox added an 8-yard TD run to make it 27-13 at 10:04 of the second quarter.

Crews’ 1-yard TD run and Ty Legg’s 45-yard TD scamper in the second half accounted for Lake Belton’s final points.

Bruce Onchweri and Legg had first-half interceptions and Connor Brennan recovered a fumble for the Broncos. Peanut Brazzle forced a third-quarter fumble that was recovered by Brandon Bell.

LAKE BELTON 47,

RICHMOND RANDLE 20

Randle 13 0 0 7 — 20

Lake Belton 20 14 7 6 — 47

LB — Micah Hudson 53 pass from Connor Crews (Cole Jackson kick)

Ran — Zion Lewis 25 run (Isaac Santos kick)

LB — Crews 61 run (kick failed)

Ran — Lewis 65 run (kick failed)

LB — Hudson 95 kick return (Jackson kick)

LB — Javeon Wilcox 8 run (Jackson kick)

LB — Jaydon Leza 30 pass from Crews (Jackson kick)

LB — Crews 1 run (Jackson kick)

LB — Ty Legg 45 run (Jackson kick)

Ran — Leo Garza run (Santos kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

LB

First downs 21

Rushes-yards 32-287

Passing yards 196

Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-23-0

Punts-average 1-45

Fumbles-lost 0

Penalties-yards NA

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Lake Belton: Crews 7-105, Daniel Hardin 5-53, Legg 1-45, Monte Whitfield 9-34, Cameron Hamilton 4-25, D’Arius Wilkerson 3-15, Wilcox 1-8, Easton Hammond 1-6, Connor Bartz 1-(-4).

PASSING — Lake Belton: Crews 9-22-0-188, Hammond 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING — Lake Belton: Hudson 4-109, Bartz 2-18, Leza 1-31, Hamilton 1-24, Giovonni Walker 1-13, Hammond 1-9.