BELTON — Chances at redemption are rare in the postseason. An afternoon full of struggles usually marks the end of a playoff run.
That isn’t the case, though, for the Mary Hardin-Baylor offense, which is chomping at the bit to redeem itself following last week’s first-round performance.
“I was upset with how I played last week. It wasn’t my best game by any means. We left a lot of points out there, and I take responsibility for that,” Crusaders senior quarterback Kyle King said in reference to the 13-3 win over Trinity. “We as a team and me personally are ready to get back out there and prove that we are the offense that everybody thought we were.”
That opportunity comes at noon today, when No. 2 UMHB (11-0) hosts No. 19 Birmingham-Southern (10-1) at Crusader Stadium in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Crusaders totaled only 285 yards last week, a far cry from their averages of 475.1 yards and 51 points per game. Today they face a Panthers defense that yields 221.5 yards and 10.6 points a game.
Birmingham-Southern’s lone loss was a 28-27 setback to Trinity on Nov. 6.
“They played Trinity to a one-point ballgame, so that tells you a lot about their competitiveness,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “We have to pay great attention to detail to get our players prepared to play this game.”
The Panthers offense revolves around All-American running back Robert Shufford, a 5-foot-9, 186-pound senior who has rushed for 1,296 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.
“When you have an All-American running back, if you have any sense at all, you’re going to put the ball in his hands,” Birmingham-Southern coach Tony Joe White said. “We’re going to try to run the football, but we take pride in the fact that we’re not one-dimensional. We’re not going to try to put a square peg in a round hole. We always try to find the advantage.”
Panthers 6-3 senior quarterback Trey Patterson has thrown for 1,794 yards and 14 touchdowns — many of them to 6-3 receiver Branden Rew — but Shufford and their ground game make everything go.
“They like to run the ball. They have a really good running back,” Fredenburg said. “Their quarterback is a big, tall guy who can run and throws the ball well. Defensively, they move around and do some things with some talented personnel.
“They have tremendous competitors who play at a high level, so I think it will be an interesting matchup that we had better respond to because they will be very excited to be in this environment. We need to be as well.”
UMHB is accustomed to reaching the third round and is chasing its second national title, while Birmingham-Southern had never made it to the playoffs before this season.
White knows one of the biggest keys for his team will be how it handles the pressure of being one of the last 16 teams standing.
“We have to stay poised and not let the moment get to us. We can’t get too emotional when we have success, or get in panic mode when things don’t go our way,” White said. “We’ve never been in the playoffs until this year, much less the second round or against the No. 2 team in the country, so we have to make sure we handle the moment.”
NOTES: Today’s winner will face No. 5 St. John’s or No. 6 Linfield in next week’s quarterfinal round. . . . The forecast for game time today calls for temperatures in the high 40s and a 100 percent chance of rain.