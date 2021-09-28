BELTON — With the Belton Lady Tigers and Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles locked in a three-way tie with Copperas Cove for second place in the District 12-6A standings, every point mattered Tuesday night at Tiger Gym and neither the Lady Tigers nor the Lady Eagles were willing to give in.
Belton eventually outlasted Ellison when Emily Revis served up an ace on match point to cap a 20-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 15-11 win and keep the Lady Tigers in second place.
Revis, who finished with 18 kills, took over in the fourth set. Her attacks accounted for four of the Lady Tigers’ final five points in the fourth and she came up big in the fifth, a final set that saw Belton (17-14, 5-1) trail only at 2-1.
That’s when the Lady Tigers raised their intensity thanks in large part to Makaelyn Perez, who had just six kills in the first four sets before posting five in the fifth. She sparked a four-point run that forced Ellison to use its first timeout.
Ellison (13-13, 4-2) won the next point out of the timeout to get within 5-3, but Belton got back to work by winning the next three. Ellison cut the lead to 9-7 and 10-9 but had no answer for Revis the rest of the way.
A Revis kill and Ellison double-hit violation gave Belton a three-point lead again. The Lady Eagles got within 12-11, before Revis and Perez followed with back-to-back kills. Revis finished off the match with the ace that Ellison libero Evelyn Lorenzo dived for but came up empty.
The win kept Belton — which got 10 kills from Carson Thiebaud and 26 assists from McKenzie Mansell and 20 from Kylie Blomquist — tied with Copperas Cove, a match behind Bryan in the district standings. Ellison dropped to fourth.