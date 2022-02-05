Temple boys beat Killeen Shoemaker at buzzer
KILLEEN — Quinton Anderson made a layup as time expired Saturday, and Temple beat Killeen Shoemaker 64-63 for a crucial District 12-6A victory.
The Wildcats improved to 17-16 overall but more important are now 5-6 in league and in a tie for the fourth and final playoff berth with three games remaining in the regular season.
Temple led by four with about 24 seconds left before the Grey Wolves turned a pair of turnovers into five points for a 63-62 advantage with 6 seconds left. Temple head coach Joey Martin said he called a timeout and planned a play for Lawrence Auston, who did get the ball after DeShawn Brundage inbounded it to Devan Williams, who gave it to Auston. The senior worked his way into the lane before dishing to Anderson, whose layup beat the buzzer.
“I was joking after, that 90 percent of that play was drawn up. The wrap-around pass, Lawrence did that on his own,” Martin said. “The biggest thing from that win was we had guys contribute off the bench and play well in Devan and Syre Maxwell. They had big minutes today.”
Anderson finished with 13 points, Jaydon Hall had 12, Brundage 11 and Tomas Torres 10.
The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Grey Wolves, 62-54, on Jan. 11. Temple has home games next week against Harker Heights and Killeen before closing out district play at Killeen Ellison on Feb. 15.
BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 53, Killeen Ellison 47
Ellison 12 8 5 22 — 47
Belton 12 15 15 11 — 53
Ellison (13-14, 6-5) — Keller 19, McIver 7, Oladipo 6, Murphy 6, Wilkerson 5, Garland 4.
Belton (27-4, 10-1) — TJ Johnson 17, Tingle 12, West 11, Tr.Johnson 8, Euer 3, Morgan 2.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Jarrell 70, Lake Belton 57
Jarrell 16 20 15 19 — 70
Lake Belton 11 12 15 19 — 57
Jarrell (17-9, 4-3) — Tillman 18, Dewitte 12, Price 11, Miller 10, Dotson 9, Brown 8, Rogers 2.
Lake Belton (16-14, 3-4) — Wilcox 17, Hammond 10, Gossett 9, Bridges 8, Jarrett 7, Flores 3, Hudson 2, King 1.
Other Scores
Temple 64, Killeen Shoemaker 63
Gatesville 46, Stephenville 44
Cameron Yoe 80, Caldwell 74
Rosebud-Lott 61, Chilton 40
Moody 60, Bruceville-Eddy 30
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 47,
Killeen Shoemaker 26
Shoemaker 0 10 8 8 — 26
Temple 8 9 11 19 — 47
Shoemaker (3-10 district) — Edwin 8, Richards 6, Westmoreland 5, Reece 4, Rogers 2, Pasley 1.
Temple (20-13, 8-5) — Cobert 16, Hall 13, Thomas 9, Jackson 3, Kirkwood 2, Gwyn 2, Calvery 2.
DISTRICT 19-4A
Lake Belton 48, Jarrell 27
Jarrell 3 6 10 8 — 27
Lake Belton 9 11 12 16 — 48
Jarrell (24-11, 3-4) — Fitch 6, Brown 5, Danek 5, Wyss 4, Koenig 2, Monthe 2, Torres 2, Bruce 1.
Lake Belton (19-9, 2-5) — Wagenaar 12, Hinds 10, Fly 7, Lux 6, Thompson 6, DeLeon 3, Maldonado 2, Gladney 2.
Other Scores
Killeen Ellison 51, Belton 36
Moody 58, Bruceville-Eddy 23