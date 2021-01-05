Struggles at the free throw line and on the offensive boards and foul trouble didn’t exactly aid short-handed Temple’s cause Tuesday night, though all of that still wasn’t enough to hold down the gritty Tem-Cats.
Aniah Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Taliyah Johnson added 15 points and eight assists, and Temple waded through an up-and-down District 12-6A encounter with Bryan for a rather convincing 53-34 victory at Wildcat Gym.
“Free throws and offensive rebounds. Those are the things we have to correct. We have to. That was supposed to be our focus tonight and we did not do a good job with that at all,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said of the Tem-Cats’ evening that included a 13-of-35 showing at the free throw line. “It’s good to see them play through it and it’s a win but at the same time we can’t keep giving up those rebounds. We have to go box somebody out. I think we gave up 15 (offensive rebounds). Maybe more than that.
“We need to correct what we have to correct to be where we need to be.”
Nyteria Colbert added eight points and Tamera Copeland had six points off the bench for Temple (9-5, 4-1), which shot 18-of-47 from the field and won its third straight league tilt and fourth overall despite playing Tuesday without a pair of players, including starter Aaliyah Thomas.
The shorter rotation meant more minutes for Quinteria Russell, who started in place of Thomas, Ky’Jsha Thompson and Deasia Stanton.
“Everybody stepped up and played what I needed them to play and gave me the minutes that I needed them to give,” said LeBlanc, whose team hosts Killeen Shoemaker on Friday night. “We are going to have to utilize the people we have and I thought they did a good job tonight of coming in and doing what they were supposed to do.”
Taler Thornton had 15 points to pace Bryan (5-5, 2-3), which went just 7-of-39 from the field but kept matters close in the first quarter with its rebounding and trailed 15-8 after 8 minutes.
The Lady Vikings were within 16-12 at 5:02 of the second quarter following a pair of free throws by Symona Adkins. But seven quick points divvied among baskets by Haleigh Johnson and Hall and Taliyah Johnson’s 3-pointer put Temple up 23-12. Copeland’s first of two 3s provided the Tem-cats with their largest lead of the first half, 32-18, and they took a 34-20 advantage into the locker room.
Bryan was no closer than 12 in the second half.