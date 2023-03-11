Dale Keen is certain it was providential that he relocated from northern Colorado to the heart of Texas 43 years ago.
It also was providential that he struck up a conversation with Cameron Yoe athletic director Max Graham — a gentleman he didn’t know — at a Little League baseball game in 1980.
That dialogue eventually led to Keen being hired first as a physical education teacher and later to start a cross country program that not only hadn’t existed in Cameron, but hardly anywhere else in the region.
“In 1982, we started the cross country program. We were the only school in our district to have cross country, and Rosebud-Lott joined us the next year,” Keen said. “We were the first school around to host a meet in Central Texas. Now there are lots of meets.”
Keen, who has worked with distance runners during the track season for as long as he’s been the cross country coach, is retiring after one of, if not, the longest coaching stints in one sport in one place in the region and likely anywhere when it comes to cross country. He also started Yoe’s wrestling program eight years ago.
“After 43 years it’s just time to shut it down,” he said. “I’m not overly excited about retirement, but I’m 69 going on 70. It will allow me to watch my grandkids run.”
Although he had no ties to Cameron — or Texas for that matter — growing up in Fort Collins, Keen seemed destined for Cameron. A gentleman, who hailed from Cameron, walked into Keen’s tiny church in the early 1970s, and that began a relationship that planted the seeds of his moving to Milam County years later.
Despite competing in distance running and the modern pentathlon at Colorado State from 1971-74, it was five years until Keen began teaching elementary level physical education and soon after coaching distance runners in track. Instead, he worked in the family business of training horses. A lead helped Keen and his wife Elizabeth and other family members move from Colorado to Texas, still in the horse business. He still wasn’t in the school system until he happened to sit next to Graham who, along with principal Bob Martin and superintendent Buddy Dulin, hired him.
Keen has worked for 11 athletic directors and dozens of administrators with, happily, little to no change in his role. He dutifully churned out consistently competitive cross country runners and champions. He was content in his status, enjoyed what he was doing and where he was doing it. He never had any desire to move on.
“We dug our roots here pretty deep,” he said. “Texas has been a really good fit. We wanted to go where it was warmer and still train horses.”
In the meantime, Keen has churned out high-achieving runners including his son, Tyler, who won the state cross country title in 1997. On the girls side, Kacey Warrick won it twice in 1993-94. Those go along with another handful of state track titles, including Yierra Flemings in 2020 for the girls. Keen’s teams enjoyed a 30-year consecutive streak of reaching the state cross country meet. His teams have won 11 regional titles and finished second in state five times. Numerous others were top-notch track distance runners with state accolades under Keen’s tutelage.
“If I had any regrets, it’s that I never had a state championship team when five times we were so close,” he said. “But we knew the way to be great is exceeding all expectations.”
Another providential aspect in Keen’s career is that he is still around to coach for as long as he desired. Four years ago, he suffered a stroke while in Colorado where he was the first heart patient at a new facility. He spent 40 hours in ICU before recovering and being released. “They told me the day I left, ‘This never happens. You are a miracle. God blessed us then.’”
If Keen brought anything else to the Cameron community beside longevity and success, it’s an interest in fitness. Keen recalled from his early days in Cameron taking a jog on the city streets, which was apparently an unusual sight. “A lady drove up beside me, rolled down her window and asked me if something was wrong. I said, ‘No, I’m just running.’”
To coach wrestling, Keen drew on his long-ago experience as a high school wrestler and got up to speed on the sport by watching online videos. The Yoemen have performed well but are forced to compete with Class 5A schools, which is a tall order until the UIL opens a smaller classification for wrestling.
Keen’s love affair with Cameron hasn’t waned, even with his impending retirement. He will be succeeded by Gerardo Moreno, a 2003 Cameron grad and one of Keen’s athletes.
“It’s loyalty. Cameron was loyal to me when they hired me,” Keen said. “Cameron is a special place that goes all out for its kids.”
While a series of divine interventions can be attributed to what Keen did so long and so well, none likely would have happened without the first one as a high school freshman in the spring of 1968.
“My wrestling coach told me I need to run cross country. I said, ‘What is that?” Keen remembers. “I was 103 pounds, so I wasn’t going to play football. I found I had talent I didn’t know I had by listening to a coach.”
Decades of Yoe athletes are all the better for listening to Dale Keen.