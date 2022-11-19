With the high school football postseason in full swing, it’s not a bad time to ponder how reworking the UIL classification structure might be beneficial in the future.
Whispers of creating a Class 7A started cropping up not all that long after a Class 6A was brought on the scene in 2014.
While the addition of 6A addressed the growing surge of new and large schools being added to the landscape to an extent, it’s never adequately addressed the massive enrollment chasm in the middle ranks of member schools, not to mention the massive gulf at the top of the enrollment chain.
In the current enrollment cutoffs, 2,225 students and above make up Class 6A and 249 schools fall into that category. The issue is that there are still scores of high schools — some within the same school district — that have well over 1,000 students above that threshold. The disparity at the top is still stark.
It’s easy to think, well, once you have the enrollment of a 6A school what difference does it make? Only so many can suit out and play. Even still, when you have hundreds more athletes to pick from, the odds are that there is high-end talent to fill every slot.
Temple, for instance, with just less than 2,400 students, is among the smaller schools in its district. The Wildcats can compete with anybody, but the larger the programs they face the taller the order it is to make headway through the playoffs.
In 6A football, there are 249 teams, and districts are not sliced up according to enrollment figures as they are at each level below, though it is divided up for the playoffs so there are two state champions per classification there as well. For example, Class 5A is made up of schools with a gargantuan range of 1,300-2,224 students — 251 schools — but football divides the ratio of Division I from 1,925-2,224 and Division II at 1,300-1924. (Hence, the reason Belton High and Lake Belton are in different 5A football districts).
There always will be someone at the top of the stratus and those at the bottom in terms of pure numbers. Temple had great success during its recent four-year stay in Class 5A in part because it had greater numbers than most others at that level. But you play with and against the hand you’re dealt.
So, with the influx of mega schools in suburban metropolitan areas, why not shake up the classes to level the field a little more?
Carl Padilla, a popular San Antonio-based Texas high school pollster, has given this much thought as he does with each realignment. The next UIL realignment is a year away, but the preparation for it doesn’t take much of a break.
A few months ago, Padilla posted a proposal that he sees as a more equitable balance to the state’s alignment with the addition of a super Class 7A for 2024. In his graphic, a new 7A would consist of 230 schools with an enrollment of 2,315 and above. He suggests that Class 6A (1538-2,314) split into two divisions — DI at 1963-2314 (120 schools) and DII at 1538-1962 (110 schools). The typically problematic 4A would become 5A with no divisional split to accommodate 90-100 schools with between 1,024-1,537 students.
The rest of the classifications would proceed accordingly with divisional splits for 11-man football all with roughly 90-100 schools in each division with some wiggle room: Class 4A-I (695-1,049), 4A-II (473-694), 3A-I (336-472), 3A-II (235-335), 2A-I (160-234) and 2A-II (105-159).
Apparently, superintendents and athletic directors have moved on from considering another classification for the next term. But it’s the type of thought process that has no end date. The addition of classifications is not a move taken lightly. Class 5A came into existence in 1980 with divisional splits beginning in 1990 at that level and brought along incrementally over the course of that decade.
In both of those instances, though, the addition of a classification was superficial. In 1980, the Class B level was eschewed for Class A. The rest just bumped up. The same goes for 2014 when six-man football changed to Class A. In truth, there hasn’t been an addition of a classification since 1951 when Class 3A and 4A were created to go with 1A and 2A, while eliminating the old “city” division. Class B and six-man existed, but only played to a regional level.
Might it be time for a change.
It’s worth consideration.