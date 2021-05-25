Four weeks into the high school softball playoffs and three weeks into the baseball postseason, Lake Belton and Cameron Yoe are the area’s only two teams left standing.
And both are experiencing newfound success for different reasons.
In one way, it might be easy to discount the success the Lake Belton Lady Broncos are having in the Class 4A softball playoffs during their school’s first year of existence. After all, many of them were trained at the 6A level at Belton High prior to this season.
But that doesn’t change the fact that they are still just sophomores and freshmen and, because COVID wiped out the majority of last year, are — for all intents and purposes — playing their first season of high school softball at any level.
“We had just got through tournament season when the season ended last year,” said Lady Broncos coach Matt Blackburn, who came to Lake Belton after a long tenure at Belton High. “So that put a wrench in things.”
As the Lady Broncos prepare for a best-of-three series against Liberty in the 4A Region III final that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in Navasota, Blackburn can’t say for certain his players would be having the same success if they were still at Belton High. He does have a good idea, though.
“If you look at our preseason record, we were 13-5 against 5A and 6A programs,” he said. “It’s obviously more difficult the higher you move up because, inevitably, you do have a larger talent pool to choose from. But this team has gotten better as the season goes on, maybe not five rounds deep, but they’ve proven me wrong before.”
Lake Belton (31-6) won eight contests against 6A teams, all but one of which made the playoffs this year. And up until last’s week’s 7-6 loss in Game 2 of the regional semifinal series with Huffman Hargave, the lady Broncos had not lost to any team below the 6A level.
Blackburn had no control over what classification Lake Belton is in. All he can do is try to make the Lady Broncos successful where they are, and so far it’s worked.
“Every round is uncharted waters,” said Blackburn, who has never coached in a regional final. “I told them at the beginning of the season, ‘I have a formula that works. If you stick with me and follow the formula, we’ll be successful.’ These kids have trusted what I have tried to do with them.”
That trust and formula have the Lady Broncos one series away from reaching the state tournament. But first, they have to deal with a Liberty team that won the 2019 state crown and tied Hargave for this year’s District 21-4A title.
“They have five lefties,” Blackburn said of Liberty’s batters. “So I like the lefty vs. lefty matchup and will start Shelby Schultz in Game 1.”
The rotation of Schultz and Zakayia Frederick, who likely will start Game 2, has worked well all year. Schultz is 22-4 with a 2.02 ERA, and Frederick is 9-2 with a 3.44 ERA. The duo has combined for exactly 300 strikeouts.
Liberty will counter with Kaci West, a Baylor commitment who got the win in the circle in the 2019 title game in which Liberty defeated Vernon 3-1.
“She’s a senior with state experience,” Blackburn said. “That doesn’t change the game. They are similar to Hargave, and it could go either way.
“But my girls don’t know what they can’t do. They have a limitless mindset right now. If someone says they can’t do something, they show them they can.”
As for the Cameron Yoe baseball program, the playoffs hadn’t been a pleasant time of year since winning the 3A state title in 2011, with bi-district wins in 2016 and 2019 standing as the only two postseason victories since the crown.
That changed this year.
The Yoemen (27-6) are in the regional semifinals for just the third time this century and will face Buna in a best-of-three 3A Region III series that starts with Game 1 at 7 p.m. today at Sam Houston State in Huntsville and resumes at 3 p.m. Saturday at Spring Grand Oaks.
“It’s been a great run,” said Yoe coach Hector Delgadillo, who took over the program in 2017. “With COVID shutting everything down last year, we were just excited to play again. We were able to get in good summer work, and it’s just carried over to this year.”
The District 19-3A champion has won eight straight games, including sweeps of Elkhart, Lorena and Whitney in the playoffs.
It was a three-game stretch before the playoffs that may have helped fuel a playoff run in which the Yoemen have trailed in only one game.
On April 24, with starting shortstop Tracer Lopez running track, the Yoemen suffered their lone district loss to Academy, 8-7. Three days later, they defeated Rockdale 6-0 to set up a battle for the district title against Rogers in the regular-season finale.
“I told the guys that rarely do you play for something in the last district game,” Delgadillo said. “Playing for district the championship, especially against Rogers, that made (that last game) more special. We talked about that game being a playoff game: ‘This is what it will like be moving forward.’”
After Rogers took a 3-1 lead, the Yoemen charged back and claimed the title with a 7-3 win.
There were big moments in that contest, including a triple play to get the Yoemen out of a jam, that the team celebrated. But after the victory, with the title in hand, the celebration was muted.
“When we won district, an assistant coach asked, ‘Why aren’t you celebrating? You just won district,’” Delgadillo recalled. “The response was, ‘We have more to do. We aren’t done yet.’ And I thought that was great. They have a goal in mind, a state championship, and they have a chance.”
The Yoemen have just one senior, and all the players have accepted their roles on a team that relies heavily on pitching and defense.
Brandon McCall has been the ace of the pitching staff, starting the opening game of every playoff series so far.
“He stepped into the role and accepted that,” Delgadillo said. “I told him early on we will throw (him) against better teams. That’s who we want him to compete against. He stepped up and has thrown big games.
“Everybody has a role on this team, and they are finding success by accepting their roles. These kids they are hungry and they are competitive and they know what they need to do to make the next round. I knew we could compete, and I really feel this group is as good as any team out there.”