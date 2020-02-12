HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hrbacek, Scott, Arney lead area TSWA 3A all-state selections
Several area players were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Team, which was announced Wednesday. Three athletes were named to the first-team, three to the second and a dozen to the honorable mention list.
Troy junior running back Zach Hrbacek headlined the first-team selections, as his 2,770 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns helped lead the Trojans (12-2) to the regional finals. Seniors Will Scott and Conner Arney helped Cameron Yoe and Rogers, respectively, reach the regional semifinals with strong play on the offensive line.
On the second team, senior wide receiver Kobe Young (1,117 yards, 15 TDs) and senior linebacker Nico Vargas (122 tackles, 3½ sacks) represented Yoe. Troy’s Beau Workman was named to the second team as a tight end and honorable mention at linebacker.
Quarterback Braden Brashear, defensive lineman Eduardo Gil and linebacker Patrick England were named to the honorable mention list from Yoe. Linebacker JJ Frieden, linemen Evan Doskocil and Ty Sebek, and defensive back Jordan Riley represented Rogers. Quarterback Jace Robinson and running back Cam’Ron Valdez were selected from Rockdale. Troy’s Sam Jones (fullback, linebacker) and Kadin Workman (linebacker), and Academy’s Braden Lilly (wide receiver) also received recognition.
Quarterback Dane Jentsch (3,349 yards passing, 1,028 yards rushing, 49 total TDs) was the offensive player of the year from Division I state champion Grandview (15-1). Gunter defensive back Peyton Lowe (126 tackles, five interceptions, two sacks) received defensive player of the year honors.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Leopards roll past Concordia JV
AUSTIN — One day after having a non-conference contest canceled because of rain, Temple College’s Raul Aragon delivered four RBIs, Max Puls had a double and triple, and the Leopards defeated Concordia JV 11-1 on Wednesday.
“It was good to get a game after having one rained out. We got a lot of guys some time and a win on top of that. So, it was a good day,” Leopards coach Craig McMurtry said.
Starting pitcher Jacob Harkins picked up his first victory of the season. Six relief pitchers chipped in toward the seven-hitter.
TC (5-2) next hosts New Mexico JC for a three-game series. Game 1 is 2 p.m. Friday with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
LATE TUESDAY
Temple teams sweep Copperas Cove
Temple’s boys and girls soccer teams picked up District 12-6A victories Tuesday night over Copperas Cove.
Serena Cerda and Katy Weddle scored goals for the Lady Wildcats in their 2-1 road triumph over the Lady Bulldawgs. Emily Diaz and Lexi Alley had the assists for Temple (5-8-1, 5-2-1), which has won four of its last five games.
The Wildcats (9-4-2, 4-3-1) led 1-0 at halftime at Wildcat Stadium through Angel Medrano’s tally before pouring it on in the second half with three goals for a 4-0 win over Cove.
Eric Ortiz, Adrian Guzman and Carlos Hernandez had the other goals for Temple, which got assists from Guzman (two) and Medrano.
Belton boys, girls notch wins over rival Midway
The Belton Tigers and Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in District 12-6A by defeating rival Hewitt Midway on Tuesday night.
With goals from Kirsten Bush and Madison Farwell, the first-place Lady Tigers (10-2-3, 8-0-0) dispatched the Pantherettes 2-0.
On the boys side, Belton (11-0-2, 6-0-2) edged Midway 2-1 to stay atop the standings.