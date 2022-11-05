For most of the 16 men who claimed the mantle of Temple High football head coach, it’s been a destination job.
Even in some instances, in which it didn’t turn out to be the final top job, it was certainly believed at the time it would be.
Why would anyone want to leave, right?
But almost half of those men did leave, usually of their own accord, and found the equivalent post elsewhere. In some cases, they went on to become wildly more successful while others never found the same footing as they had in Temple.
Of course, most moved on before Temple — or most anyone else for that matter — had fully established itself as one of the premier blue blood programs in the state. But they all had a hand in getting it into that stratosphere before Bob McQueen solidified it in the final 28 years of the 20th century. For him it was a destination job.
Most of those who left for the same job somewhere else did so in the first half of the previous century. Temple provided a launching pad.
Floyd Betts, Rusty Russell, Red Forehand, Lester “Fats” Cranfill, Ted Dawson, Tam Hollingshead and Mike Spradlin all spent time as a head coach after their time in Temple.
Betts, the Wildcats’ second coach and the one who coined the name “Wildcats” as the mascot, left after four good years (1919-1922) to establish the football program at Dallas Highland Park, one of only three with more victories than Temple. The Marlin native didn’t experience the growing pains many startups do. The Scots went 9-1 in his first year and 38-7-4 in five years before Betts settled into school administration.
Russell, the successor to Betts, gained the most fame after leaving Temple. Shoot, they’ve written books and made movies about him. The Fredonia native, Howard Payne graduate and World War I veteran led the Wildcats to 23 victories between 1923 and 1926. (His first season was at Granger in 1922 so the Lions can get in on this action). He spent the next 18 years in the high school ranks at Fort Worth Masonic Home and Highland Park — in 1942 he coached both simultaneously — and won another 140 games. He later coached at SMU where at one point his Mustangs were ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Texas Sports Hall of Famer’s collegiate coaching career never matched the sustained success he had at the high school level.
Yet, as prominent and historic of a post-Temple career as Russell had, it didn’t come close to the wins and length of service at the high school level.
George “Red” Forehand replaced Bill Henderson in 1931, having been promoted from Temple’s junior high, which came after one year as a head coach in Teague. Forehand’s Wildcats won 42 games between 1931 and 1936, including a district championship.
Despite his strong ties to Temple and a bevy of strong athletes in tow, Forehand left in 1937 to embark on a remarkable 31 seasons of coaching in San Antonio. The first 19 of his years in the Alamo City were with San Antonio Brackenridge where he led the Eagles to consistent campaigns highlighted by winning the 1947 state championship over Highland Park (Russell had left Highland Park by then). He spent another nine seasons leading Edison High and the final three at Jefferson where he finally exited the sideline in 1967.
All told, Forehand piled up 195 more victories after leaving Temple and is in the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.
Cranfill, Forehand’s successor, was the most prominent Wildcats coach of the first half of the 20th century. In nine seasons, between 1937 and 1945, Cranfill’s teams won 67 games and went to two state title games in 1940-41. Cranfill already had been a head coach at Hardin-Simmons and in Del Rio, but his post-Temple career was still lengthy. He spent 10 years in Denison and three more in Greenville before calling it quits in 1958. He enjoyed just three more winning seasons after the Wildcats, but two of those were nine-win campaigns in Denison.
Dawson replaced Cranfill in 1946 and for eight years led the Wildcats to 63 wins and two more state finals appearances. In 1954, he left for Port Arthur before crisscrossing the state to the Permian Basin where he became the first head coach at Odessa Permian. Overall, Dawson’s post-Temple teams won 36 games before he retired in 1960.
It wouldn’t be until the 21st century before a Wildcats coach left and took over another program. Tam Hollingshead left after two years in Temple to start the Rockwall-Heath program in 2005. His teams won nine games in a few years before he returned to the collegiate ranks.
Spradlin returned the luster to the Wildcats program from 2011 to 2015 with 44 wins and a state title berth in 2014. He left for the athletic director’s post in Magnolia, then resurfaced on the sideline for Heath where his teams won 26 more games in three years before he retired again last season.
All proved there is life after Temple, but most probably wouldn’t trade for their time here.
Next week we will highlight some more post-local coaching careers at other area schools.
Editor’s note: First in a series