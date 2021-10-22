Rogers 47
Riesel 13
ROGERS — Rogers gave a swift kick to the Riesel Indians with Christian Riley punt returns of 72 and 79 yards for touchdowns to open the first-quarter scoring, and the Eagles never looked back on their way to victory.
Rogers (6-3, 4-1 District 13-3A-II) dominated Riesel (3-4, 1-3) in every aspect, also scoring on a 61-yard interception return by Karsen Gomez in the third quarter.
Ivan Lopez scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards for the Eagles. The other Rogers TDs came on runs of 15 yards by Garrett Wolfe and 1 yard by Bryan Thuy.
Riley had 77 yards rushing on five carries, and Alex Vargas broke loose for a 65-yard run on his lone attempt.
ROGERS 47, RIESEL 13
Rog — Christian Riley 72 punt return (Baldemer Arzola kick)
Rog — Riley 79 punt return (Arzola kick)
Rog — Ivan Lopez 6 run (Riley Dolgener run)
Rie — Cade Amber 1 run (Evan Hicks kick)
Rog — Karsen Gomez 61 interception return (Arzola kick)
Rie — Amber 6 pass from Dakota Davis (kick failed)
Rog — Lopez 4 run (kick failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 15 run (run failed)
Rog — Bryan Thuy 1 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rie Rog
First downs 22 7
Rushes-yards 42-121 22-184
Passing yards 234 9
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-5-0 21-41-2
Punts-average 4-31.0 2-47.0
Fumbles lost 0 0
Penalties-yards 3-12 6-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Riesel: Davis 20-56, Amber 13-30, Wade Schronk 3-26, Austin Searcy 6-9. Rogers: Riley 5-77, Alex Vargas 1-65, Wolfe 3-19, Lopez 4-19, Karsen Gomez 202, Dolgener 4-2, Thuy 1-1, Zach Davis 2-(-3).
PASSING — Riesel: Davis 21-41-2-234; Rogers: Dolgener 2-5-0-9.
RECEIVING — Riesel: Kyson Dieterich 7-101, Bryson May 4-36, Searcy 5-36, Amber 2-32, Santana Cisneros 2-22, Jordan Rosas 1-7; Rogers: Riley 1-5, Vargas 1-4.
Holland 21
Rosebud-Lott 13
TRAVIS — Dawson Haney rushed for 137 yards on just 10 carries to lead Holland to a key District 12-2A-1 victory over Rosebud-Lott.
Haney was the linchpin of a Hornets ball-control offense that had eight rushers combine for 336 yards on 60 carries.
Meanwhile, the Holland defense held the Cougars to just 205 yards, significantly fewer than their average of 447.3 per game.
Rosebud-Lott (5-4, 2-3) opened the game with a 77-yard pass from Zane Zeinert to Jamarquis Johnson to take a 7-0 lead.
Holland (5-3, 3-1) countered with a 35-yard run by JC Chaney to knot the score.
The Cougars came right back with a 6-yard run by Zeinert but had to settle for a 13-7 lead when the extra-point kick was blocked by Chaney.
The Hornets took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter when Gabriel Fonseca intercepted a pass deep in Cougars territory and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown.
Klay Pursche iced the win for Holland with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
HOLLAND 21, ROSEBUD-LOTT 13
Holland 7 7 0 7 — 21
Rosebud-Lott 13 0 0 0 — 13
R-L — Jamarquis Johnson 77 pass from Zane Zeinert (Breon Lewis kick)
Hol — JC Chaney 35 run (Jose Arzola kick)
R-L — Zeinert 6 run (kick blocked)
Hol — Gabriel Fonseca 4 interception return (Arzola kick)
Hol — Klay Pursche 1 run (Arzola kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol R-L
First downs 16 6
Rushes-yards 60-336 16-48
Passing yards 21 157
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-6-0 9-23-2
Punts-average 4-27 4-45
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-28 5-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Dawson Haney 10-137, Chaney 13-89, Javier Hernandez 9-27, Pursche 5-23, Clayton Baggerly 8-23, Christian Michalek 8-20, Desi Cantu 6-12, Gavin Cruz 1-5; Rosebud-Lott: Jordan Landrum 5-56, Johnson 2-6, Easton Fulton 1-0, Moses Fox 1-(-2), Zeinert 10-(-5), Breon Lewis 1-(-7).
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 1-6-0-21; Rosebud-Lott: Zeinert 9-23-2-157
RECEIVING — Holland: Cole Ralston 1-21; Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 5-132, Clayton Doskocil 2-23, Landrum 1-3, Fox 1-(-1).
SA Holy Cross 38
CTCS 27
In a game that saw eight lead changes, San Antonio Holy Cross scored the final three touchdowns to break open a close game for a TAPPS District 3-III/IV victory over Central Texas Christian.
Joshua Ramos scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the Knights up for good, 32-27, and he added a 7-yard scoring run later to provide the final margin.
Ethan Allerkamp rushed for 268 yards on 28 carries for CTCS to lead all rushers, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. His exploits keep him among area rushing leaders with 1,267 yards on 174 carries for the season, with 11 touchdowns.
For three quarters, the game was a see-saw affair as the Knights (3-4, 1-1) and Lions (4-4, 1-2) traded scores.
Trailing 20-19 in the third, Lions quarterback Tristan Eanes scored on a 1-yard run, and Reagan Ragsdale added the 2-point conversion to give CTCS a 27-20 lead.
But Knights quarterback Gibby Alvarado scored on a 5-yard run to cut the lead to 27-26, and Ramos added his late-game heroics to lock down the victory for Holy Cross.
SAN ANTONIO HOLY CROSS 38,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 27
Holy Cross 12 8 6 12 — 38
CTCS 7 12 8 0 — 27
HC — 13 run (run failed)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 75 run (Luke Chiles kick)
HC — Tye Phillips 44 pass from Gibby Alvarado (run failed)
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 6 run (kick failed)
HC — Xavier Garza 16 pass from Alvarado (run failed)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 78 run (run failed)
HC — Safety; snap out of end zone
CTCS — Tristan Eanes 1 run (Ragsgale run)
HC — Alvarado 5 run (run failed)
HC — Joshua Ramos 2 run (run failed)
HC — Ramos 7 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
HC CTCS
First downs 23 16
Rushes-yards 31-169 45-360
Passing yards 163 29
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-24-0 1-6-0
Punts-average 1-35 1-29
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-30 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Ethan Allerkamp 28-268, Ragsdale 15-91, Eanes 1-1.
PASSING — CTCS: Eanes 1-6-0-29.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Evan Allerkamp 1-29.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Troy 21
Caldwell 20
TROY — The Troy Trojans (2-6, 2-2) held off the Caldwell Hornets (2-6, 0-4) in a District 11-3A-I game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
No other information was reported.
Gatesville 37
Robinson 20
ROBINSON — The Gatesville Hornets (3-5, 1-2) put away the Robinson Rockets (2-6, 1-2) to pick up their first District 9-4A-II victory.
No other information was reported.
China Spring 48
Salado 7
CHINA SPRING — The China Spring Cougars (8-0, 3-0) kept their unblemished record intact with a win over the Salado Eagles (5-3, 2-1) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Lorena 42
Cameron Yoe 20
LORENA — The Lorena Leopards (6-2, 4-0) stayed perfect in District 11-3A-I action with a victory over the Cameron Yoe Yoemen (3-6, 3-2).
No other information was reported.
Bruceville-Eddy 45
Moody 28
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (2-6, 1-3) broke into the District 12-2A-I win column by beating the Moody Bearcats (2-6, 0-4).
No other information was reported.
Burton 28
Granger 22
BURTON — The Burton Panthers (7-1, 4-0) fought off the Granger Lions (6-1, 3-1) in a battle of District 13-2A-II’s top teams.
No other information was reported.
Snook 56
Bartlett 8
SNOOK — The Snook Bluejays (3-5, 2-2) knocked off the Bartlett Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.