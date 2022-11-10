BELTON — For three years, Aidan Stock strived to reach the varsity roster, working tirelessly to earn his spot. After finally achieving the longtime goal, he is not ready for his career to end.
In his debut campaign, Belton’s senior defensive end is one of only six players on the unit to survive the entire season, playing in all 10 games and recording at least one tackle in every contest.
Along with his individual success, Stock can claim a role in the Tigers’ first undisputed district championship in more than two decades.
While it is an impressive resume to carry forward, Stock wants more.
“I’m grateful every time I get to go out on a field and play with my brothers,” he said. “It is just such a great feeling, so every single game, I give it my all. That is not going to stop, because I am hungry for more.
“I intend to play six more games. I have six more games left in me.”
Such a schedule would situate Belton (8-2), which is celebrating its 25th all-time district title, in the finals — where the Tigers have never reached in any classification.
Stock, however, is accustom to excelling at the unexpected.
A year ago, Stock served as an outside linebacker on the junior varsity team, but because of extreme turnover within the program, which graduated all but one defensive starter from last season, his abilities were required on the line this year.
Admittedly, the transition was difficult.
“I’m not going to lie, I stunk at first, but I just learned so much from my position coach (Brandon Faubion). Being on the line is totally different from linebacker or other positions, because you are hitting every single play. You are alway in the mess,” Stock said. “I just love the physicality of it.”
Stock completed the regular season with 22 total tackles, including 13 solo and four for a loss, posting a personal best four tackles in the District 11-5A-II opener against Pflugerville.
When looking back, though, Stock does not recall statistics. He remembers moments, and so far, nothing compares to watching Cole Chrisman’s 22-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired in Belton’s 31-29 victory at Waco University last week, clinching the district trophy.
The play culminated a 33-second drive that spoiled the Trojans’ go-ahead 2-point conversion moments earlier.
“I thought we could stop the 2-point conversion, but they outran us, and that kind of demoralized the defense a little bit,” stock said. “We all had faith that our offense would execute, though, and they did. They drove down the field, and I was holding my breath for that last play. It was an amazing moment.”
Considering his situation, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Belton head coach Brett Sniffin is glad Stock experienced the thrill.
“As a coach, those types of guys are my favorite players on the team — the ones who were on junior varsity as juniors,” Sniffin said. “They’ve stuck with the program and they’ve trusted the process, but they just needed a little more maturity in the weight room or they were stuck behind somebody who was really talented.
“But when I get to see them get a chance their senior year and they go out and do something with it and are true team players, it just means the world, because they trusted us and believed in us throughout the process.”
Now, beginning with tonight’s Class 5A Division II bi-district home game against Austin Northeast (4-5-1), the Tigers must earn every game they play for the duration of the season with Stock’s career hinging on each outcome.
It is a perilous position, and one Stock would not trade for anything.
“This is just a special opportunity to get to play with these guys one last time,” he said. “I’ve been playing with most of them since middle school, and we have all worked our butts off to get here.
“But everything we have done is coming to fruition.”