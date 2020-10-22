Whether athletics or academics are involved, Mikal Harrison-Pilot seeks out opportunities to put himself to the test.
For instance, the Temple sophomore made a choice to enroll in advanced placement classes as a freshman because he simply wanted to see how he would do with that type of schoolwork. Turned out, he did well enough for him to decide to stick with the AP regimen this year. Six weeks in, his lowest grade is an 88 — in advanced geometry.
It’s been that sort of experiment when it comes to sports, too. Harrison-Pilot said from an early age he knew “sports was just me” so he made sure he explored as many avenues as possible as a means to discover what suited him.
“Just trying new things,” Harrison-Pilot said. “If I don’t like it then I back off. But, if I know I can do it, I keep pushing.”
Name the game. Harrison-Pilot has probably at least tried it and then most likely thrived in it.
Pick a position on the Wildcats football team. Check back a couple of years from now, Harrison-Pilot might just have played them all.
“Baseball, basketball, track, football. He could go be a dodgeball all-American. He could go be a tennis all-American,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “They don’t come like that very often.”
For now, the 6-foot, 185-pound Harrison-Pilot is a starting wide receiver with a side gig as the backup quarterback, learning more and more week in and week out. He leads the team with 18 receptions and 187 yards, and he had a hand in one touchdown — two receiving and one passing — in each of the previous three games.
Overall, he’s four games into a second varsity season heading into tonight’s District 12-6A tilt between Temple (3-1, 1-0) and Bryan (2-0, 1-0) at Wildcat Stadium. And it’s all after starting 11 games at free safety as a ninth-grader and earning second-team all-district accolades, before turning 15 years old.
“I don’t want to be known for just one thing. I rather just do it all and see what I’m best at,” said Harrison-Pilot, whose father, Chris Pilot, is part of Stewart’s coaching staff and a former high school and college football player. “Being successful, that’s one of my goals. I know I’m going to fail sometimes, but you never want to quit. Just don’t quit and you’ll find yourself being successful most of the time.”
The seemingly fearless way in which Harrison-Pilot attacks each new task doesn’t come with demonstrative baggage attached. There’s a quiet, low-key confident approach to his method, a demeanor in some ways shaped by those around the community who’ve influenced him — family, friends, coaches — and characteristics he spots in professionals he considers his favorites such as LeBron James and Derek Jeter.
One trait of those two in which Harrison-Pilot is particularly fond is leadership.
“He’s a very modest kid,” said Stewart, who routinely reverts back to one particular adjective — electric —while describing Harrison-Pilot. “He doesn’t beat his chest, and that gives him a chance to be successful.”
A bottomless reservoir of talent that can be divvied up in a variety of ways helps as well.
After the year on defense, Harrison-Pilot spent most of this past offseason vying for the starting QB spot with senior Humberto Arizmendi. They split reps in practices and during Temple’s lone scrimmage against College Station. It wasn’t until the week prior to the Wildcats’ opener against Longview that Harrison-Pilot upped his hours with the receivers group.
If there were any hardships during that transition, they were merely ripples in open ocean.
Of course, he still sees plenty of snaps at quarterback in practice and lined up in the shotgun for at least one series in each of Temple’s first four outings this season.
“I’m an athlete, so I would do it all for the team,” Harrison-Pilot said.
And the Wildcats have benefitted from both Arizmendi behind center and Harrison-Pilot out wide.
They connected on the first two completed passes of the season against the Lobos, and their two TD hookups highlighted their respective abilities. The first against Magnolia West was a well-placed fade pass from Arizmendi that Harrison-Pilot snagged then top-toed to stay in bounds in the back of the end zone. The second came last week, when Harrison-Pilot received a short toss, made a move up the left sideline and scored from 41 yards out.
“First off, his hands are huge, so when I throw it, it’s a guaranteed catch. We know each other well because of how much time we’ve spent working together. I know what he can do and he knows what I can do,” said Arizmendi, who’s completed 64 of 97 passes for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns. “And we just want to do what’s best for everybody.”