Records are meant to be broken, so they say. Nowhere is that more true than in track and field in which records tend to fall routinely as athletes become bigger, faster and stronger.
The records that stand for years upon years become landmarks. It’s difficult for track to match the longevity of records in sports such as baseball or basketball. Last year, Aaron Judge eclipsed the 61-year-old American League home run record. LeBron James recently surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 30-year-old all-time NBA scoring record. It’s been 61 years since Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points.
By nature, long-running track records are rare.
Still, a significant contingency of local track athletes still clings to some of the best times and distances from the UIL state championships. Fortunately, the UIL preserves those records until they fall out of the top 10 from one day in May every year at the University of Texas. Many are recent but others are still holding up well decades later.
The athletes who have the best state performances in their event in their UIL classification range from 1985 to 2022, with a few spliced in between.
No local — and very few anywhere — have clung to their state record longer than Rockdale’s Tony Brooks.
In 1985, listed at the Class 4A level, Brooks broke the tape in the 300-meter hurdles in 36.44 seconds. Earlier the same day, Brooks won the 110 hurdles in 13.74 seconds, which is still fifth-best all-time. Brooks, an electrifying football player as well, played defensive back for TCU.
Brooks isn’t the only area hurdler still reigning years afterward. A fellow named Robert Griffin III of Copperas Cove has the 5A 300-hurdles record of 35.33 seconds set in 2007. He also is sixth overall in the 110 hurdles in 13.55 the same year. Although he might have been an Olympic-level hurdler, he instead became a Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor before quarterbacking in the NFL.
Fourteen years after a stellar performance in 2009, Killeen Ellison’s Prezel Hardy remains one of the state’s best sprinters after his blazing wind-aided time of 10.08 seconds. Hardy went on to compete at Texas A&M.
Local ladies aren’t without a showing at the top of the state meet records.
The Rosebud-Lott quartet of Roxanne Lucas, Teandria Taylor, Keauna Whitfield and Keandria Taylor are undoubtedly the most accomplished girls sprint relay team ever assembled in the region. In 2015, they established a 2A record in the 4x100 relay in 47.89 seconds. In the same event with the same girls the year before, they hit 47.18 seconds, which is still third overall in 3A. In the 4x200, the Lady Cougars quartet is still second in both classifications from 2014 and 2015 with times of 1:40.08 and 1:42.00, respectively.
The most recent state record came just last year when Belton’s Ayanna Jones put herself at the top of 6A long jumpers at 21 feet, 3½ inches. Jones now competes for Texas Tech.
Of course, the times and distances of former state record holders — or very close to it — still figure prominently near the top in their classifications.
Rogers hurdler Lauren Bedrich, who went on to a career at Texas A&M, ranks second in both hurdling events from her unforgettable 2013 performance at 13.84 and 41.86 seconds, respectively, in 3A. Her 2012 effort in the 300 is sixth.
One active athlete, Yierra Flemings of Cameron Yoe, is listed three times and has another chance to add her name again and possibly top herself. Flemings is second in the 100 hurdles in 14.19 seconds from 2021. She is second and fourth in the 400 for her 2021 and 2022 performances, respectively.
Former Lady Yoeman, Charlissa Foster, remains in the top three in the 4A discus from 2007 with a toss of 154-9 before competing at Houston.
Another 2007 state great, Tiffany Townsend of Killeen, is second all-time in the 5A 100 in 11.21 seconds. Fellow Killeen ISD athlete, Cion Hicks of Shoemaker, is still comfortably among the top 10 in the discus and shot put from 10 years ago.
Four more female athletes — Academy’s Jenna Brazeal (800) and Emily Koenig (3,200), Rogers’ Erin Williams (800) and Jarrell’s Destiny Fairley (400) — are all there from the 2010s.
The most recent additions on the boys side from last year were Academy long jumper Chris Preddie and Rockdale 200 sprinter Tim Grice.
Preddie is currently competing for Texas State and ranks 10th in the nation. Cameron’s Davion Bynaum (100), Buckholts’ Kade Cowan (400), Troy’s Trey Jordan (shot put) and Holland’s Blair Stevenson (pole vault) are all there from this century along with the Rosebud-Lott 4x200 relay team of Andrew Moore, D.J. Johnson, Juwan Roberson and Artis Johnson.
Rosebud-Lott distance man Roger Hoelscher held the 3A 3,200 record for decades and is still ranked fifth 35 years later. The Unberhagen brothers from Academy are still prominent from the 1990s, with Sam in the upper echelon of the 1,600 and 3,200 and Ronnie in the 800, 25 years after winning it. Ellison has Hector Hernandez (2012) and Lewis Lacy (1988) among the top 10 in the 6A 800. Killeen great Billy Spiller is still a top five long jumper from 1991.
As impressive as some of those athletes are for longevity, they have a ways to go to catch a trio from Moody, Killeen and Belton.
Moody’s Larry Simpson is still sixth in the 2A 400 from 1976 in 47.8 and Killeen’s Leon Farmer in the 1974 discus (195-8) is in the 6A top 10.
However, it’s hard to beat Belton’s Richard Inman in the shot put. Few could beat him at anything. The former Oklahoma football and track star is sixth in 4A with a heave of 62-8½.
Amazing, considering he did it in 1960.