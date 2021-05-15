BASEBALL

UIL Playoffs

AREA

Class 6A

Belton vs. Garland Sachse

Game 1: Sachse 7, Belton 2

Game 2: Belton 2, Sachse 1

Game 3: Sachse 11, Belton 2

Class 4A

Lake Belton vs. Jasper

Game 1: Lake Belton 3, Jasper 1, 9 innings

Game 2: Lake Belton 7, Jasper 4

Class 3A

Troy vs.Caldwell

Game 1: Troy 7, Caldwell 3

Game 2: Troy 1, Caldwell 0

Rogers vs. Malakoff

Game 1: Malakoff 4, Rogers 3

Game 2: Malakoff 7, Rogers 3

Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena

Game 1: Yoe 3, Lorena 2

Game 2: Yoe 3, Lorena 0

Academy vs. Whitney

Game 1: Whitney 6, Academy 5

Game 2: Whitney 12, Academy 5

Class 2A

Holland vs. Mumford

Game 1: Mumford 4, Holland 0

Game 2: Holland 7, Mumford 3

Game 3: Holland 4, Mumford 0

Class 1A

Bartlett vs. Fayetteville

Game 1: Fayetteville 8, Bartlett 7

Game 2: Fayetteville 15, Bartlett 1, 5 innings

CLASS 4A

Lake Belton 7, Jasper 4

Jasper 010 300 0 — 4 6 1

Lake Belton 011 005 x — 7 9 2

W—Law. L—Ross. 2B—J: Ross

Records — Lake Belton 18-7.

CLASS 3A

Malakoff 7, Rogers 3

Rogers 002 010 0 — 3 9 2

Malakoff 113 020 0 — 7 10 1

W—Jones. L—Guzman. HR—R: Williams;

Records — Rogers 19-10.

Cameron Yoe 3, Lorena 0

Yoe 100 020 0 — 3 4 1

Lorena 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Greene and Akin. Smedshammer, Ellis (6) and Pirkle. W—Greene. L—Smedshammer.

Records — Yoe 25-6; Lorena 18-9-1.

CLASS 2A

Holland 7, Mumford 3

Mumford 010 200 0 — 3 3 1

Holland 022 102 x — 7 4 3

Castorena, Flores (4) and Falcon. Pursche, Botts (7) and Botts, Pursche (7). W—Pursche. L—Castorena. 2B—H: Ortega.

Records — Mumford 26-2; Holland 24-8.

Holland 4, Mumford 0

Mumford 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Holland 111 100 x — 4 7 1

Castilleja, Rodriguez (1), Castillleja (2) and Falcon, Rodriguez (3). Hohhertz and Pursche. W—Hohhertz. L—Rodriguez.

Records — Mumford 26-3; Holland 25-8.

SOFTBALL

UIL Playoffs

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 4A Region III

Lake Belton vs. Smithville

Game 1: Lake Belton 8, Smithville 4

Game 2: Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1

Class 3A Region III

Troy vs. Lorena

Game 1: Lorena 8, Troy 5

Game 2: Troy 7, Lorena 3

Game 3: Troy 8, Lorena 5

Academy vs. West

Game 1: Academy 1, West 0

Game 2: West 7, Academy 6

Game 3: Academy 1, West 0

Class 2A Region IV

Granger vs. Thrall

Game 1: Thrall 11, Granger 6

Game 2: Thrall 8, Granger 2

Class 1A Region IV

Bartlett vs. North Zulch

North Zulch 3, Bartlett 0

CLASS 3A

Troy 7, Lorena 3

Troy 012 110 20 — 7 9 1

Lorena 021 000 0 — 3 9 1

W—Gonzalez. 3B—T: Tanner. 2B—T: Garcia 2, Letbetter.

Troy 8, Lorena 5

Troy 003 030 2 — 8 9 2

Lorena 000 003 2 — 5 12 5

W—Quintero. HR—T: Garcia, Letbetter. 2B—T: Yanez.