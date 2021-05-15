BASEBALL
UIL Playoffs
AREA
Class 6A
Belton vs. Garland Sachse
Game 1: Sachse 7, Belton 2
Game 2: Belton 2, Sachse 1
Game 3: Sachse 11, Belton 2
Class 4A
Lake Belton vs. Jasper
Game 1: Lake Belton 3, Jasper 1, 9 innings
Game 2: Lake Belton 7, Jasper 4
Class 3A
Troy vs.Caldwell
Game 1: Troy 7, Caldwell 3
Game 2: Troy 1, Caldwell 0
Rogers vs. Malakoff
Game 1: Malakoff 4, Rogers 3
Game 2: Malakoff 7, Rogers 3
Cameron Yoe vs. Lorena
Game 1: Yoe 3, Lorena 2
Game 2: Yoe 3, Lorena 0
Academy vs. Whitney
Game 1: Whitney 6, Academy 5
Game 2: Whitney 12, Academy 5
Class 2A
Holland vs. Mumford
Game 1: Mumford 4, Holland 0
Game 2: Holland 7, Mumford 3
Game 3: Holland 4, Mumford 0
Class 1A
Bartlett vs. Fayetteville
Game 1: Fayetteville 8, Bartlett 7
Game 2: Fayetteville 15, Bartlett 1, 5 innings
CLASS 4A
Lake Belton 7, Jasper 4
Jasper 010 300 0 — 4 6 1
Lake Belton 011 005 x — 7 9 2
W—Law. L—Ross. 2B—J: Ross
Records — Lake Belton 18-7.
CLASS 3A
Malakoff 7, Rogers 3
Rogers 002 010 0 — 3 9 2
Malakoff 113 020 0 — 7 10 1
W—Jones. L—Guzman. HR—R: Williams;
Records — Rogers 19-10.
Cameron Yoe 3, Lorena 0
Yoe 100 020 0 — 3 4 1
Lorena 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Greene and Akin. Smedshammer, Ellis (6) and Pirkle. W—Greene. L—Smedshammer.
Records — Yoe 25-6; Lorena 18-9-1.
CLASS 2A
Holland 7, Mumford 3
Mumford 010 200 0 — 3 3 1
Holland 022 102 x — 7 4 3
Castorena, Flores (4) and Falcon. Pursche, Botts (7) and Botts, Pursche (7). W—Pursche. L—Castorena. 2B—H: Ortega.
Records — Mumford 26-2; Holland 24-8.
Holland 4, Mumford 0
Mumford 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Holland 111 100 x — 4 7 1
Castilleja, Rodriguez (1), Castillleja (2) and Falcon, Rodriguez (3). Hohhertz and Pursche. W—Hohhertz. L—Rodriguez.
Records — Mumford 26-3; Holland 25-8.
SOFTBALL
UIL Playoffs
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 4A Region III
Lake Belton vs. Smithville
Game 1: Lake Belton 8, Smithville 4
Game 2: Lake Belton 10, Smithville 1
Class 3A Region III
Troy vs. Lorena
Game 1: Lorena 8, Troy 5
Game 2: Troy 7, Lorena 3
Game 3: Troy 8, Lorena 5
Academy vs. West
Game 1: Academy 1, West 0
Game 2: West 7, Academy 6
Game 3: Academy 1, West 0
Class 2A Region IV
Granger vs. Thrall
Game 1: Thrall 11, Granger 6
Game 2: Thrall 8, Granger 2
Class 1A Region IV
Bartlett vs. North Zulch
North Zulch 3, Bartlett 0
CLASS 3A
Troy 7, Lorena 3
Troy 012 110 20 — 7 9 1
Lorena 021 000 0 — 3 9 1
W—Gonzalez. 3B—T: Tanner. 2B—T: Garcia 2, Letbetter.
Troy 8, Lorena 5
Troy 003 030 2 — 8 9 2
Lorena 000 003 2 — 5 12 5
W—Quintero. HR—T: Garcia, Letbetter. 2B—T: Yanez.