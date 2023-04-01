As the NCAA Tournament hits crunch time, the selection process for college basketball’s ultimate postseason event remains under the microscope.
Too many good Power Five teams are left out to allow for automatic bids of lesser conferences, naysayers proclaim.
Year after year, though, those same naysayers are silenced by the stunning results that make March Madness an appropriate moniker.
You can’t project an elitist football mentality onto college basketball or you’re going to get burned. Just ask Purdue, Arizona and Virginia.
The reasons to keep the structure of the tournament intact grow each year. This year’s reasons include Fairleigh-Dickinson, Princeton, Furman, Florida Atlantic and Creighton, among others. A few more to tack on are Conference USA, Mountain West and the Big East. Those three conferences are represented in this weekend’s Final Four. No SEC. No Pac-12. No Big Ten. No. Big 12. Only the ACC with the University of Miami muscling past Texas to play in Houston, joining UConn, Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, represents a Power Five league.
A Florida Atlantic-San Diego State matchup typically wouldn’t even rise to the level of a late-night ESPN2 game. Yet, there they were in a national semifinal, and one will be in the final. Neither had been in a Final Four, or particularly close, before this spring.
The only Final Four mainstay is UConn and the Huskies haven’t been there in nine years coming out of the Big East, a conference that in the 1980s featured slugfests between former powers such as Georgetown, Villanova, DePaul, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Marquette. It’s a basketball-centric league and there’s nothing wrong with that.
It’s the kind of sport and tournament that provides every school — large and small, public and private, rural and urban — a seat at the table. The right matchup on the wrong night could spell doom for the elite teams we see on television every week.
Nothing is far-fetched anymore.
Two No. 16 seeds have knocked off a No. 1 — an event once thought most improbable — twice in the last five years. Fairleigh-Dickinson of the obscure Northeast took out one-dimensional Purdue right out of the gate. Bringing down a Goliath makes for dramatic television, puts a program nobody’s heard of on the map for a time and ruins the season for one of the behemoths. This happens once in a blue moon in football when a smaller FCS team collects a sizeable check from an FBS program and still comes away with an unexpected win.
No. 15 seeds have fared even better in knocking off No. 2s. It’s happened the last three years with Princeton, Saint Peter’s and Oral Roberts each going on at least to the Sweet 16.
Small Texas schools got in on the act in 2021. North Texas from the Sun Belt took out Purdue, and Abilene Christian, then of the Southland, stunned Texas to usher out the Shaka Smart coaching era from the Longhorns.
But it long has been like this and it’s only getting more common. It’s why there’s just a one-in-9 quintillion chance of predicting a perfect bracket.
We fixate on seeds and bubbles — the last four in and first four out — for weeks leading up to the tournament. Analytics and quad one wins — whatever that means — dictate the seeding of teams from the power conferences. It’s left to the lower seeds to break up the bracket. And they often do. All four No. 1 seeds were done before the Elite Eight this year.
So, yes, while a good team such as Clemson and others who battle through a difficult conference schedule may not get invited to the Big Dance — though they may still play on in the NIT — the current configuration allows for iconic memories to persist.
It is one thing the NCAA — perhaps in spite of itself — has done right.
Part of it is the nature of the sport. Teams don’t always have it every night and sometimes a team literally out of nowhere might prevail because it does have it that night.
All of the posturing during the season about which conference is best and which will receive the most bids becomes irrelevant.
It’s anybody’s game.