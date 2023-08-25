MCKINNEY BOYD TEMPLE FBO KB

Temple’s Christian Tutson runs away from the McKinney Boyd defense in the Wildcats’ 57-34 season-opening victory Friday night.

 Kevin Bartram/BuzzPhotos.com

MCKINNEY — Big plays and wild swings of momentum between Temple and McKinney Boyd dominated their season-opening showdown on a hot Friday night at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Tags