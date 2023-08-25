MCKINNEY — Big plays and wild swings of momentum between Temple and McKinney Boyd dominated their season-opening showdown on a hot Friday night at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Fortunately for the visiting Wildcats, they produced the final burst that made the winning difference in a topsy-turvy, mistake-filled game.
After Boyd sliced its 36-20 halftime deficit to 36-34 early in the fourth quarter, Temple junior speedster Christian Tutson responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and the Wildcats added two more TDs to pull away for a thrill-a-minute 57-34 victory.
“I liked making their student section silent,” Tutson said about his game-changing touchdown gallop down the right sideline.
Senior Josiah Harrison rushed for three touchdowns as Temple achieved the 800th win in its long, storied history, joining Dallas Highland Park, Mart and Amarillo as the only Texas high school football programs with 800 victories.
“Playing for this program, 800 wins means something to me. I get to be part of the Temple Wildcats, so I’ve got to represent that,” said Tutson, who also produced a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Temple trailed 14-0 only 5 minutes in after a 91-yard Hayden Jenkins touchdown run and Nick Wesloski’s 7-yard TD pass to Ben Podor. And even after the Wildcats outscored the Broncos 29-0 in the second quarter to build a 36-20 halftime lead, Temple nearly squandered that advantage early in the fourth.
But the resilient Wildcats delivered when they needed to, scoring the final 21 points to secure their season-opening victory and program milestone.
“This is a young team. We needed that, to get hit in the mouth,” said Scott Stewart, who’s recorded 64 of those 800 wins in eight years as Temple’s head coach. “What I love about these kids is there’s no panic. They don’t freak out. A lot of new faces did a lot of new stuff today. The older I get, I’m trying to appreciate wins.
“We’ve just got to make sure that’s out of our system because we’re playing people from here on out that you can’t get away with that.”
Making his first varsity start, Temple junior quarterback Kade Stewart threw two first-half interceptions but fired a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Lennon 27 seconds before halftime. Stewart added a 20-yard TD toss to Tavion Flowers in the final 2 minutes and finished 11-of-20 passing for 188 yards.
Tutson’s kickoff return wasn’t the Wildcats’ only highlight on special teams. With Temple trailing 14-0 late in the first quarter, junior Lezlie Jackson — who also recovered a fourth-quarter fumble — scooped up a low punt snap and ran it in for a TD from 2 yards out.
Shortly after Harrison’s 51-yard touchdown run gave Temple its first lead at 21-20 about 4 minutes into the second period, junior O’Ryan Peoples blocked a Boyd punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Jenkins, a rugged senior who’s listed as a receiver but played running back all night, had a huge performance for Boyd against a Temple defense with nine first-year starters. His 202 yards rushing on 21 carries included first-half touchdowns of 91 and 8 yards, and he had a 63-yard TD reception from Wesloski.
To say Temple got off to a slow start would be a vast understatement. The Wildcats gained only 8 yards on their opening possession before punting. Boyd faced first-and-24 from its 9-yard line, but Jenkins charged off right tackle and found plenty of open space as he sprinted down the sideline for a 91-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Broncos lead with 3 minutes gone.
On Temple’s ensuing possession, linebacker Cole Smith intercepted Stewart’s short pass at the Temple 33 and returned it to the 5 before Stewart tackled him. On third-and-goal from the 7, Wesloski rolled right and threw to a wide-open Podor for a 7-yard TD and a 14-0 advantage 5 minutes into the game.
Temple got the ball at midfield with 3 minutes left in the opening period, but Stewart floated a long pass that Boyd’s Marcus Johnson intercepted at the 21.
Defense then helped turn the momentum in Temple’s favor. With Boyd punting from its 23, the snap was low and Caleb Moskowitz couldn’t corral the ball. Two Wildcats converged on him before Jackson picked it up at the 2 and trotted in for his team’s first score to cut Boyd’s lead to 14-7 with 1:48 left in the first.
Temple plays at Willis at 7 p.m. next Friday.
TEMPLE 57, MCKINNEY BOYD 34
Temple 7 29 0 21 — 57
Boyd 20 0 8 6 — 34
Boyd — Hayden Jenkins 91 run (Jeremiah Hernandez kick)
Boyd — Ben Podor 7 pass from Nick Wesloski (Hernandez kick)
Tem — Lezlie Jackson 2 fumble return (Marcos Garcia kick)
Boyd — Jenkins 8 run (run failed)
Tem — Christian Tutson 40 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Josiah Harrison 51 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Safety; blocked punt out of end zone
Tem — Harrison 13 run (kick failed)
Tem — Jeremiah Lennon 46 pass from Kade Stewart (Garcia kick)
Boyd — Jenkins 63 pass from Wesloski (run failed)
Boyd — Safety; punt snap out of end zone
Boyd — Podor 33 pass from Wesloski (pass failed)
Tem — Tutson 98 kickoff return (Garcia kick)
Tem — Harrison 8 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Tavion Flowers 20 pass from Stewart (Garcia kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Boyd
First downs 13 12
Rushes-yards 29-180 33-203
Passing yards 188 190
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-20-2 12-26-1
Punts-average 4-30.3 4-35
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties-yards 7-62 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Harrison 8-84, Tutson 1-40, Stewart 6-30, Rymond Johnson 3-16, Adrian Scott 10-11, Flowers 1-(-1); Boyd: Jenkins 21-202, Gunnar Reinecke 1-8, De’Tron Dabney 1-2, Caleb Moskowitz 1-0, Wesloski 9-(-4), team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Temple: Stewart 11-20-2-188; Boyd: Wesloski 12-26-1-190.
RECEIVING — Temple: Tutson 3-60, Lennon 2-56, Flowers 3-46, Preston Thomas 1-11, Harrison 1-10, Jack Flentge 1-5; Boyd: Jenkins 3-92, Podor 5-76, Jorge Moreno 1-11, Dabney 2-8, Carson Denning 1-3.