FRANKLIN — Cameron Yoe erupted for 30 unanswered points to rally past the Franklin Lions 37-8 in a non-district matchup Friday night.
With Yoe trailing 8-7 in the second quarter, Keshon Johnson started the scoring spree with a 1-yard run to put the Yoemen (2-1) up 14-8 by halftime.
Phaibian Bynaum made it 21-8 in the third when he scored on a 16-yard run, and Angel Martinez followed with a 30-yard field goal to make it 24-8.
Bynaum found the end zone again minutes later on a 9-yard run to extend the lead to 31-8, and Za’Korien Spikes rounded out the scoring when he caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Zane Zeinert.
Seth Spillers scored the only touchdown for Franklin (0-2) on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Spillers led all rushers with 136 yards on 22 carries.
CAMERON YOE 37, FRANKLIN 8
Yoe 0 14 17 6 — 37
Franklin 0 8 0 0 — 8
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 60 run (Angel Martinez kick)
Fra — Seth Spillers 4 run (Bryson Washington run)
Yoe — Keshon Johnson 1 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 16 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 30 FG
Yoe — Bynaum 9 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Za’Korien Spikes 9 pass from Zane Zeinert (kick blocked)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Fra
First downs 21 13
Rushes-yards 37-268 51-280
Passing yards 122 7
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-16-1 1-2-1
Punts-average 2-38 3-40.1
Fumbles-lost 3-0 3-1
Penalties-yards 6-40 8-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Hemphill 5-77, Bynaum 15-77, Zeinert 7-65, Johnson 6-38, Ian Duffy 2-13; Franklin: Spillers 22-136, Malcolm Murphy 15-76, Devin Barnes 5-15.
PASSING — Yoe: Zeinert 9-16-1-122; Franklin: Marcus Wade 1-2-1-7.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Spikes 5-87, Jaidyn Sanchez 2-29, Kason Goolsby 1-4, Nolan Brashear 1-2; Franklin: Murphy 1-7.
— Reported by Bertie Shumate
Troy 48
Robinson 6
ROBINSON — Zach Hrbacek rushed for 251 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Troy Trojans ran roughshod over the Robinson Rockets in non-district action.
Hrbacek has 16 touchdowns and 828 yards rushing through three games to lead all area rushers.
The Trojans (2-1) broke open a close game in the second quarter. With Troy leading 7-6, Hrbacek broke free on a 51-scoring run to stake the Trojans to a 14-6 advantage.
Robinson (1-2) never found a way to control Hrbacek. He scored again in the second quarter to make it 22-6 and tallied three touchdowns in the third, highlighted by a 61-yard scamper that put Troy up 41-6.
Xavier Hernandez capped the Trojans’ scoring with a 41-yard run to provide the final margin.
TROY 48, ROBINSON 6
Troy 7 15 19 7 — 48
Robinson 6 0 0 0 — 6
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 26 run (Tyler McKissick kick)
Rob — Joseph McHenry 20 pass to Trey Stout (kick blocked)
Troy — Hrbacek 51 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 2 run (Jace Carr run)
Troy — Hrbacek 36 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 44 run (run failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 61 run (kick failed)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 41 run (McKissick kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 20-251, Hernandez 11-81, Hunter Martin 5-34.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 4-12-1-83.
RECEIVING — Troy: Kadin Workman 1-38, Martin 1-21, Hrbacek 1-13, Jacob Smith 1-11.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
Salado 61
Stephenville 45
STEPHENVILLE — The Salado Eagles (2-1) dominated the second half to rally past the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (1-2) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Lexington 35
Rockdale 34
LEXINGTON — The Lexington Eagles (2-0) denied a 2-point conversion attempt by the Rockdale Tigers (2-1) in the final minute to hold on to victory in a non-district contest.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rosebud-Lott 60
Texas Wind 0
WACO — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-1) had no problem picking up their second straight win, shutting out the Waco Texas Wind homeschool team in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
McGregor 56
Jarrell 35
MCGREGOR — The McGregor Bulldogs (1-2) put away the Jarrell Cougars (0-3) in a high-scoring, non-district affair.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 39
Frost 13
GRANGER — The Granger Lions (2-1) bounced back from last week’s loss with a victory over the Frost Polar Bears (0-2) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Bruceville-Eddy 35
Florence 21
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-2) broke into the win column by pulling past the Florence Buffaloes (0-3) in a non-district matchup.
No other information was reported before press time.
Meridian 7
Bartlett 0
MERIDIAN — One week after posting its first victory since 2017, Bartlett (1-2) came up short against the Meridian Yellow Jackets (2-1) in the Bulldogs’ bid for back-to-back wins.
No other information from the non-district game was reported before press time.
Lometa 62
Buckholts 16
LOMETA — The Lometa Hornets (3-0) beat the Buckholts Badgers (0-2) in a non-district six-man game that ended at halftime on the 45-point rule.
No other information was reported before press time.
Gatesville
Lorena, ccd.
GATESVILLE — The non-district game between the Gatesville Hornets (0-2) and Lorena Leopards (1-1) was canceled after Lorena officials learned Friday evening that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.